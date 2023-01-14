Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for SSC Executive Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has published the notice for Executive Branch (Sports and Law). Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications and other details.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive Branch (Sports and Law) under the Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2023 (AT 23) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 13 January 2023 to 28 January 2023.

Indian Navy Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 January 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 28 January 2023

Indian Navy SSC Executive Vacancy Details

SSC Executive (Law) - 2 Posts

SSC Executive (Sports) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

SSC Executive (Law) - A degree in Law qualifying for enrolment as an advocate under the Advocates Act,1961, with minimum 55% marks. Candidates applying for this entry should be from a college/university recognized by Bar Council of India.

SSC Executive (Sports) - Regular Post Graduate Degree or BE/B. Tech in any field from a recognized university. Candidates with Diploma in Sports Coaching from National Institute of Sports and M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority during short listing for SSB.A candidate should have participated in Athletics/ Swimming at Senior Level National Championships/ Game.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 13 January 2023 to January 2023.