Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 For 1365 Agniveer: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Others

Indian Navy has invited online applications for the 1365 Agniveer Posts on its official website. Check Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Navy has released notification for 1365 Agniveer in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023. Out of total 1365 Agniveer vacancies, 273 are for females.

The registration process for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification started on May 29 and will conclude on June 15, 2023.



To apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment drive, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 10+2 examination passed with Maths and Physics and at least one of the subjects as mentioned in the notification.



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 29, 2023

Closing date of application: June 15, 2023



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Agniveer (Senior Secondary Recruit)-1365



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Agniveer (Senior Secondary Recruit)-

Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School

Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should be born between 01 Nov 2002 – 30 Apr 2006 (Both dates inclusive).

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits

Agniveer will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Seva Nidhi. Agniveers shall be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package comprising their

monthly contribution along with matching contribution by the Government on completion of their engagement period, as indicated below:-

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Selection process of Agniveer (SSR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination’.

Computer-based Examination

The question paper will be computer-based with a total of 100 questions, each

carrying 01 mark each.

Duration of examination will be one hour

Penalty for Wrong Answer

The question paper will comprise of four sections including

English

Science

Mathematics and

General Awareness.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 PDF



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Candidates can apply online on the website https://agniveernavy.cdac.in from 29 May 2023 to 15 Jun 2023. The procedure is available on C-DAC Portal:- https://agniveernavy.cdac.in on or before June 15, 2023.