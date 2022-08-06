Indian Navy SSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has published the notification for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch). Check Details Here.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Officer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible unmarried men & women candidates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch). This is a Special Naval Orientation Course commencing Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfil conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India.

Indian Navy Online Application Link

Indian Navy SSC Excutive Officer Vacnacy

A total of 50 vacancies will be filled by the Indian Navy

What is the Indian Navy SSC Executive Application Last Date ?

The candidats are can submit the application much before 15 August 2022

Who can apply for Indian Navy Excutive Officer Posts ?

Candidates witj MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), OR (b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) OR MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) are eligible to apply.

How can I submit Indian Navy SSC Application Form ?

You can register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Whilst filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available to enable the following: