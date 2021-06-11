Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Extended Naval Orientation Course @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Extended Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Extended Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible Unmarried Male Candidates for can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 through official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from on or before 26 June 2021.

It is to be noted that, Due to COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein no Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for the AT – 22 course is being held for shortlisting candidate for SSB. The final merit list for induction will be prepared based only on SSB marks.

SSB interviews will be tentatively scheduled from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

Indian Navy SSC Notification Download

Indian Navy SSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application: 26 June 2021

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy Details

Executive Branch

SSC General Service (GS/X) - 47

Hydro Cadre - 3

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre - BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

Candidates who have graduated/post-graduated with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA or are in the final year from a university incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities/Autonomous Universities under UGC, Act 1956; IIT Act, 1961; AICTE Act, 1987; NITSER Act, 2007; IIIT Act, 2014, or; Obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/college/institution recognised by the Government of India for the purpose or Engineering Degree/equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities established under AIU, Act 1973, can apply. The candidate will, however, be required to fulfil the

educational qualification stipulated above before joining INA. The candidate failing to meet stipulated educational criteria will not be permitted to join INA, Ezhimala.

Age Limit:

SSC Observer and SSC Pilot - Candidates should born between 02-07-1997 to 01-07-2002

Selection Process for Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC)

Shortlisting of Applications Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till 5th semester. SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS Medical Exam - Selected candidates in SSB will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry. Merit List - Based on performance in SSB, merit lists would be prepared.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can register themselves and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in latest by 26 June 2021.