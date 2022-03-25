Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Selection Procedure, Medical Standards & Training Details for 2500 Vacancies

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Selection Procedure & Training: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) in the August 2022 Batch. Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Selection Procedure, Medical Standards & Training Details for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event Date Online Application Registration Start Date 29th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 5th April 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Vacancies

Post No. of Vacancies AA 500 SSR 2000

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for both males & females for enrolment as sailors under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) is as follows:

Shortlisting

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics, and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four times the number of vacancies. The cut-off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner. The shortlisted candidates would be issued a call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Note: - In cases where candidates having a similar percentage exceed the shortlisting quota for a particular state, the shortlisting would be carried out based on D.O.B., i.e. candidates with earlier DOB (thus having lesser No. of chances) would be given priority.

Written Test

One common examination will be conducted for AA and SSR entries. The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to Physical Fitness Test (PFT) on the same day.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

(a) Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection.

(b) PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Merit List

Merit lists for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), as follows:

(a) AA - Top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call up letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka.

(b) SSR- Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued call up letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state wise merit.

Note: The cut off marks for issue of call up letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka may vary from state to state for SSR entry. The merit list will be available on the official website of Indian Navy in the month of July 2022.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Medical Standards

(a) Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

(b) Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms. Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website.

(c) Candidates must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official recruitment website of Indian Navy.

(d) Enrolment Medical Examination of all candidates who are in merit list will be held at INS Chilka.

Candidates who are found medically fit in Enrolment Medical Examination will be enrolled. Candidates who are found medically unfit will be advised to appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Nivarini, Chilka and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam only within a maximum period of 21 days. No more review/ appeal is permissible, if declared unfit in the specialist review. Also, no further chance will be given to the candidate, if he fails to report within the given date, time and place for appeal medical examination.

Note: Candidates are advised to get their ears cleaned for wax, and tartar removed from teeth prior to enrolment medical examination.

Visual Standards (Distant vision only)

Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6

Note: Applicants declared Permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy are advised not to apply.

Tattoos

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Training

The training for the course will commence in August 2022, with 9 weeks for AA and 22 weeks for SSR Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Discharge as Unsuitable: Trainees are liable to be discharged as ‘UNSUITABLE’ if their progress (including academic) and/ or conduct is unsatisfactory at any time during training. Trainees are also liable to be discharged at any stage of recruitment, training and thereafter if their documents are found to be falsified.

Initial Engagement: The initial engagement is subject to successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for a period of 20 years for AA and 15 years for SSR.