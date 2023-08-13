Indian Navy Tradesman Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download Question Paper PDF

Indian Navy Tradesman Answer Key 2023: Indian Navy has completed its written exam for the post of Tradesman (Skilled) on August 13, 2023. Indian Navy has conducted the written exam for the recruitment of Tradesman (Skilled) under Naval Armament Depot. It is noted that the Indian Navy had launched a recruitment drive for a total of 248 Tradesman (Skilled).

As the written exam for the Tradesman (Skilled) posts has been completed, now students who have appeared in the test will be able to download the answer key from the official website. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

It is expected that the Indian Navy Tradesman will upload the official answer key for the Tradesman (Skilled) posts on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the Indian Navy Tradesman Answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download Indian Navy Tradesman Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Indian Navy-www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Move to What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link that shows Indian Navy Tradesman Question Paper 2023 Answer Key ’ on the home page.

You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.



How to raise objections to the Indian Navy Tradesman 2023 Response Sheet?

All those candidates who appeared in the Indian Navy Tradesman written exam are advised to download the answer key from the official website, once it is uploaded. You can match your answers with question papers and can raise your objections through the way available on the official website.

If you find any discrepancies or have any doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, you can raise your objections with the mode given in the official notification.

You can follow the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website-www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Tradesman Answer Key 2023 : Overview

Recruitment Authority Indian Navy Post Name Indian Navy Tradesman (Skilled) Total Vacancies 248 Advt. Number 01/2023/NA Written Exam Date 13 August 2023 Answer key Status Awaited Official Website nad.recttindia.in







