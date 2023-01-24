Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 For Clerk, Technician & Others: Check Eligibility

ICF has invited online application for the Clerk, Technician & Others on its official website. Check ICF Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has published notification for various posts including Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk and Technician Gr. III posts in the Employment News (21 January-27 January) 2023.

These positions are available for the outstanding sportsperson for the recruitment in posts in Level-2 and Level-5 of VIIth CPC Pay Matrix in Integral Coach Factory against Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) for the year 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 February 2023.

As per notification, candidates applying for these posts against sports quota will be assessed based on their performance during Trial & Interview. The eligible candidates will be called for document verification before trials.



Notification Details Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job :

Employment Notice No.PB/RR/39/Sports-Open/01/2023

Important Date Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

You can apply online for these posts on or before 07 February 2023.

Vacancy Details Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Junior Clerk /Technician Gr. III (Pay Level-2): 8

Senior Clerk (Pay Level-5): 2

Eligibility Criteria Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Clerk (Level-5): Degree from recognized university

Junior Clerk (Level-2): 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination.

Technician Gr. III (Level-2): 10th Std pass, the training period for such sports quota appointees will be 3 years, unless they possess ITI qualification in the relevant engineering

trades, in which case it will be 6 months.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/minimum norms for sports events and other updates for the posts.



How To Download: Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai-https://pb.icf.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Sports Recruitment Notification 2022-23' available on the home page. ow you will get the PDF of the Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



How To Apply Integral Coach Factory ICF Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and should be send with the enclosures to the address given on notification on or before 07 February 2023.