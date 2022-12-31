IPI Ministry of Commerce Recruitment 2023 For Consultant And Other Posts: Check Eligibility

IPI has invited online application for the Consultant and Posts on its official website. Check IPI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Intellectual Property India, Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Office of the Controller General Patents, Designs and Trademarks has has published notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts including Consultant, Senior Research Associate, Research Associate and Young Professionals on or before 16 January 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including MBA or PGDM/M.A./Post

Graduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication/Bachelor degree

in any discipline and Master degree/diploma in public policy/Master degree/LLB/LLM or Degree/Diploma with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Important Date Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 January 2023

Vacancy Details Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Consultant- 01

Senior Research Associate-01

Research Associate-01

Young Professional-03

Young Professional (IT- AI, ML)-02

Young Professional (Public Policy)-01

Young Professional (Media & Communication)-01

Young Professional (Finance)-03

Young Professional (HR)-03

Eligibility Criteria Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educatonal Qualification

Consultant- Master degree in sciences or LLM or BE/BTech

Senior Research Associate- Master degree in sciences or BE/BTech from institute of

national importance or equivalent reputed institution and

(b) LLB/LLM or Degree/Diploma in IPR (full time – at least 1 year)

Candidates are advised to check the notification ink for details of the Essential Qualification/Desirable Qualification/Desirable Qualification/Age Limit/Selection Process and other updates for these posts.

Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 16 January 2023.