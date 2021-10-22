IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1900+ Vacancies at Refineries , Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for filling up 1900 Trade Apprentice at its various Refinery units. Details Here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Trade Apprentice at its various Refinery units for huge number of vacancies through online mode. IOCL Apprentice Online Application process has been started on 22 October 2021. Candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 12 November 2021 on iocl.com.

The recruitment is being done to fill more than 1900 vacancies in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat,Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon and Paradip.

Those who apply for the posts will be called to appear for written exam on 21 November 2021 for which the admit card shall be available from 16 November to 20 November 2021.

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download 2021

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Apprentice Online Application - 22 October 2021 From 10 AM

Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 12 November 2021 upto 5 PM

Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed proformas for scribe thru’ email - 13 November 2021

Tentative date for download of admit card by candidates - 16 November 2021 to 20 November 2021

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 21 November 2021

IOCL Apprentice Result Date - 04 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice DV Date - 13 to 20 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1900+

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline - Chemical

Guwahati - 29

Barauni - 104

Gujarat - 62

Haldia - 50

Mathura - 34

PRPC Panipat - 79

Digboi - 57

Bongaigaon - 53

Paradip - 20

Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 11

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 45

Haldia - 20

Mathura - 23

PRPC Panipat - 79

Digboi - 0

Bongaigaon - 12

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 21

Barauni - 18

Gujarat - 10

Haldia - 12

Mathura - 6

PRPC Panipat - 0

Digboi - 5

Bongaigaon - 8

Paradip - 0

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 16

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 45

Haldia - 30

Mathura - 34

PRPC Panipat - 17

Digboi - 37

Bongaigaon - 37

Paradip - 9

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical

Guwahati - 27

Barauni - 12

Gujarat - 62

Haldia - 70

Mathura - 40

PRPC Panipat - 75

Digboi - 5

Bongaigaon - 17

Paradip - 54

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Electrical

Guwahati - 14

Barauni - 12

Gujarat - 55

Haldia - 20

Mathura - 29

PRPC Panipat - 66

Digboi - 37

Bongaigaon - 22

Paradip - 30

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Instrumentation

Guwahati - 10

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 29

Haldia - 10

Mathura - 12

PRPC Panipat - 11

Digboi - 16

Bongaigaon - 11

Paradip - 7

Trade Apprentice Accountant

Guwahati - 5

Barauni - 4

Gujarat - 3

Haldia - 3

Mathura - 3

PRPC Panipat - 4

Digboi - 3

Bongaigaon - 2

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant

Guwahati - 7

Barauni - 4

Gujarat - 11

Haldia - 9

Mathura - 10

PRPC Panipat - 7

Digboi - 8

Bongaigaon - 10

Paradip - 3

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Guwahati - 4

Barauni - 6

Gujarat - 8

Haldia - 7

Mathura - 5

PRPC Panipat - 9

Digboi - 4

Bongaigaon - 6

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

Guwahati - 3

Barauni - 3

Gujarat - 8

Haldia - 4

Mathura - 5

PRPC Panipat - 8

Digboi - 4

Bongaigaon - 3

Paradip - 3

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric with 2 (two) years ITI Fitter

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant - B.A./B.Sc/B.Com

Trade Apprentice Accountant - B.Com

DEO - 12th class passed

DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

IOCL Apprentice Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online by following steps: