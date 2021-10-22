Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1900+ Vacancies at Refineries , Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for filling up 1900 Trade Apprentice at its various Refinery units. Details Here.

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 12:12 IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Trade Apprentice at its various Refinery units for huge number of vacancies through online mode. IOCL Apprentice Online Application process has been started on 22 October 2021. Candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 12 November 2021 on iocl.com.

The recruitment is being done to fill more than 1900 vacancies in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat,Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon and Paradip.

Those who apply for the posts will be called to appear for written exam on 21 November 2021 for which the admit card shall be available from 16 November to 20 November 2021.

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download 2021

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of IOCL Apprentice Online Application - 22 October 2021 From 10 AM
  • Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 12 November 2021 upto 5 PM
  • Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed proformas for scribe thru’ email - 13 November 2021
  • Tentative date for download of admit card by candidates - 16 November 2021 to 20 November 2021
  • IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 21 November 2021
  • IOCL Apprentice Result Date - 04 December 2021
  • IOCL Apprentice DV Date - 13 to 20 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1900+

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline - Chemical

Guwahati - 29

Barauni - 104

Gujarat - 62

Haldia - 50

Mathura - 34

PRPC Panipat - 79

Digboi - 57

Bongaigaon - 53

Paradip - 20

Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 11

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 45

Haldia - 20

Mathura - 23

PRPC Panipat - 79

Digboi - 0

Bongaigaon - 12

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 21

Barauni - 18

Gujarat - 10

Haldia - 12

Mathura - 6

PRPC Panipat - 0

Digboi - 5

Bongaigaon - 8

Paradip - 0

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical

Guwahati - 16

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 45

Haldia - 30

Mathura - 34

PRPC Panipat - 17

Digboi - 37

Bongaigaon - 37

Paradip - 9

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical

Guwahati - 27

Barauni - 12

Gujarat - 62

Haldia - 70

Mathura - 40

PRPC Panipat - 75

Digboi - 5

Bongaigaon - 17

Paradip - 54

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Electrical

Guwahati - 14

Barauni - 12

Gujarat - 55

Haldia - 20

Mathura - 29

PRPC Panipat - 66

Digboi - 37

Bongaigaon - 22

Paradip - 30

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Instrumentation

Guwahati - 10

Barauni - 11

Gujarat - 29

Haldia - 10

Mathura - 12

PRPC Panipat - 11

Digboi - 16

Bongaigaon - 11

Paradip - 7

Trade Apprentice Accountant

Guwahati - 5

Barauni - 4

Gujarat - 3

Haldia - 3

Mathura - 3

PRPC Panipat - 4

Digboi - 3

Bongaigaon - 2

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant

Guwahati - 7

Barauni - 4

Gujarat - 11

Haldia - 9

Mathura - 10

PRPC Panipat - 7

Digboi - 8

Bongaigaon - 10

Paradip - 3

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Guwahati - 4

Barauni - 6

Gujarat - 8

Haldia - 7

Mathura - 5

PRPC Panipat - 9

Digboi - 4

Bongaigaon - 6

Paradip - 4

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

Guwahati - 3

Barauni - 3

Gujarat - 8

Haldia - 4

Mathura - 5

PRPC Panipat - 8

Digboi - 4

Bongaigaon - 3

Paradip - 3

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
  • Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric with 2 (two) years ITI Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
  • Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma
  • Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant - B.A./B.Sc/B.Com
  • Trade Apprentice Accountant - B.Com
  • DEO - 12th class passed
  • DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

IOCL Apprentice Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online by following steps:

  • Go to official website - www.iocl.com
  • Go to ‘What’s New’
  • Now, go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division
  • Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement)
  • Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form).

 

 

 

FAQ

What is IOCL Apprentice Age Limit ?

The candidates should be between 18 to 24 years.

What is IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2021 ?

16 November 2021

What is IOCL Apprentice Exam Date 2021 ?

21 November 2021

What is the last date for IOCL Apprentice Registration ?

12 November 2021

Take Free Online IOCL TRADE APPRENTICE 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationIOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1900+ Vacancies at Refineries , Apply Online @iocl.com
Notification Date22 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission12 Nov, 2021
Date Of Exam21 Nov, 2021
CityPanipat
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Accounting/Audit, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.