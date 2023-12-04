IOCL Apprentice Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

IOCL Apprentice cutoff 2023: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conduct the IOCL Apprentice 2023 exam on December 3, 2023. The officials have invited applications to fill 1720 vacancies for technician apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961/1973 at various IOCL refineries. Aspirants scoring more than or equivalent to the IOCL Apprentice cutoff marks will be called to appear for document verification. The IOCL Apprentice exam cutoff marks are the minimum marks decided by the officials to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round.

In this article, the IOCL Apprentice expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks are shared for the reference of the aspirants.

The IOCL releases the apprentice cutoff marks to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round, i.e., document verification. Those who score more than or equivalent to the IOCL Apprentice minimum qualifying marks will only be placed on the merit list. The IOCL Apprentice exam cutoff marks will be declared soon after the written exam is conducted successfully. As the cutoff marks are yet to be released officially, candidates can anticipate the expected cutoff marks for the upcoming exam.

Based on the feedback of the test-takers who have attempted written exams, the experts have shared the IOCL Apprentice expected cutoff marks. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks are shared below for the ease of candidate.

IOCL Apprentice Expected cutoff 2023 Category IOCL Apprentice Expected cutoff Marks Others 40% SC/ST/PWD Category 35%

IOCL Apprentice Exam 2023 Highlights

The IOCL Apprentice 2023 written exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023. Check out the overview of the IOCL Apprentice recruitment tabulated below for the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Exam Name IOCL Apprentice Exam 2023 Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 1720 Selection Process Written Exam Document Verification IOCL Apprentice Exam Date 2023 December 3, 2023 IOCL Apprentice category wise cutoff To be out soon Job Location Anywhere in India

IOCL Apprentice cutoff Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

There are a plethora of factors affecting the IOCL Apprentice cutoff marks for all the categories. Some of the factors deciding the minimum qualifying marks are shared below:

Number of Applicants: The total number of test-takers helps in determining the cutoff marks. If there are few candidates appearing in the exam, the overall competition and minimum qualifying marks will increase.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies play a pivotal role in determining the cutoff. If there are few vacancies, then there will be a rise in cutoff marks, and vice-versa.

Difficulty level : The difficulty level of questions asked in the exam also helps in determining the IOCL Apprentice cutoff marks. If the exam level is difficult, the cutoff marks will decrease, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance: The marks secured in the written exam also influence the IOCL Apprentice cutoff marks. If many candidates perform well in the exam, then the minimum qualifying marks will also increase.

How to Download IOCL Apprentice cutoff for 2023?

The recruitment authority will announce the official IOCL Apprentice cutoff pdf and the result after the exam is over. Those willing to participate in the upcoming written exam can analyse variations in the cutoff trends and redefine their preparation strategy accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the IOCL Apprentice cutoff marks for the written exam without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official IOCL website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “IOCL Apprentice category wise cutoff” download link.

Step 3: The cutoff will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 4: Save, download, or print the cutoff PDF for future use.

IOCL Apprentice Minimum Qualifying Marks

The IOCL Apprentice is the minimum mark to be secured by the aspirants to get shortlisted for the next round. Those who fail to secure minimum qualifying will be disqualified from the further recruitment process. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the IOCL Apprentice Exam are shared below.