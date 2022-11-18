IOCL GATE 2022 Result Released @iocl.com: Check Link Here

IOCL GATE 2022 Result has been announced by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited on its official website i.e. iocl.com. Check Details Here.

IOCL GATE 2022 Result Download: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) announced the result of the candidates who have applied for IOCL GATE Recruitment 2022 on its official website i.e. iocl.com. Such candidates can download IOCL Result 2022 from the website. Alternatively, they can click on IOCL GATE Result Link provided below.

IOCL GATE Result 2022 Download Link

How to Download IOCL GATE Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of IOCL which is iocl.com Click on ‘Career’ Tab and then click on ‘Latest Job Opening’ Go to ‘Click Here to Check Your Final Result [18/11/2022]’ given against ‘Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2022’ Now, click on ‘Click Here to Check your Result Status’ It will redirect you to the result page where you need to enter your email ID, and Password Download IOCL GATE Result 2022

IOCL published the notification for the recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE-2022. Candidates from Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical Engineering were invited to submit the applications from 26 April to 15 June 2022.