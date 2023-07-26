IPPB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 132 Executive, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IPPB Recruitment 2023: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the 132 posts of Executive on its official website. Check eligibility and application process here.

IPPB Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the 132 posts of Executive on its official website. The registration process for the IPPB Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on July 26, 2023, and will conclude on August 16, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be made based on an Online Test and or Group Discussion and or Personal Interview. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a lump sum amount of ₹30,000/- (rupees thirty thousand only) per month inclusive of statutory deductions.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.

Opening date of online application July 26, 2023 Closing date of application August 16, 2023

IPPB Vacancy 2023 Details

Executive-132

IPPB State-wise Vacancy Break up

Assam 26 Chhattisgarh 27 Himachal Pradesh 12 Jammu And Kashmir 7 Ladakh 1 Arunachal Pradesh 10 Manipur 9 Meghalaya 8 Mizoram 6 Nagaland 9 Tripura 5 Uttarakhand 12

IPPB Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-06-2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 35 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee / Intimation Charges (Non-Refundable)

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only) For all others INR 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred Only)

IPPB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Apply Online for IPPB Recruitment 2023

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.ippbonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link IPPB Executive Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.