IPU CET Result 2020 – GGSIPU to Release Result at ipu.ac.in, Get Direct Link to Download Rank List

IPU CET Result - Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will tentatively announce the result on 24th September for the candidates who appeared in the BBA entrance exam. Aspirants can click on the direct link provided below to download their Rank link which will be made available in the form of the PDF by the University.

The result will be announced anytime at the official website, ipu.ac.in. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions mentioned as under to download IPU CET 2020 result seamlessly.

IPU CET 2020 Result – Direct Link

(To be Activated Soon)

Steps to Check IPU CET 2020 Result

Follow the steps mentioned below to download IPU CET 2020 result:-

Visit the official website of GGSIPU, ipu.ac.in Click on the ‘Admission 2020-21’ section You will be redirected to ‘CET Results’ page Click on the link (PDF file) of the course for which you applied. Candidate rank list will appear on the screen. Candidates should note that GGSIPU has released the result of all entrance exam conducted by the university on the same page, depending upon the date on which the exam was conducted.

IPU CET 2020 Scorecard – Details to Confirm

Candidates are advised to check for the following details after downloading the IPU CET 2020 result from the official website:-

Candidate’s Name Candidate’s IPU CET Roll No. Candidate’s Category Candidate’s IPU CET Rank Programme name and code for which you applied Date of Exam

What after IPU CET Result Announcement?

After the announcement of the IPU CET 2020 result, candidates will have to appear for the online counseling conducted by GGSIPU for admission to various seats available in several colleges for the desired programme for which you applied.

The counselling schedule is also announced at the official website and it is expected that this year the counselling will be held from 25th September to 10th October for admission to various programmes. Candidates are therefore advised to keep the documents ready to appear for the online counselling session which will be conducted on the basis of the Rank being secured in the entrance exam.

For more information about the IPU CET 2020 exam and other MBA/BBA exams, subscribe with us to never miss out on latest updates.