IRCON Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For Manager & Other Posts @ircon.org, Salary Rs. 80,000

IRCON has invited online application for the 32 Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check IRCON Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: IRCON International Limited has released a notification in the Employment News (21 January-27 January) 2023 for recruitment to the various posts including GM/Electrical, Manager/Electrical/Manager/OHE. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview scheduled from 30 January to 06 February 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Full Time Bachelor's

degree in. Electrical Engineering/Graduate degree in concerned discipline/ Diploma in concerned discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Important Date IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

JGM/Electrical-05

DGM/Electrical-10

Manager/Electrical-05

Manager/OHE-03

Manager/S&T-02

Works Engineer/Electrical-02

Sr. Site Supervisor/Electrical-02

Site Supervisor/Electrical-03

Eligibility Criteria IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

JGM/Electrical: Full Time Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from recognized

Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility, age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.



How To Download: IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Visit the official website of IRCON International Limited-ircon.org Go to the Vacancy Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of various posts on Contract Basis ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: and save the same for your future reference.



IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 30 January to 06 February 2023 according to the posts as mentioned in the notification.