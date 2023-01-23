IRCON Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For Manager & Other Posts @ircon.org, Salary Rs. 80,000

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: IRCON International Limited has released a notification in the Employment News (21 January-27 January) 2023 for recruitment to the various posts including GM/Electrical, Manager/Electrical/Manager/OHE. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview scheduled from 30 January to 06 February 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Full Time Bachelor's
degree in. Electrical Engineering/Graduate degree in concerned discipline/ Diploma in concerned discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Important Date IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:
Vacancy Details IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
JGM/Electrical-05
DGM/Electrical-10
Manager/Electrical-05
Manager/OHE-03
Manager/S&T-02
Works Engineer/Electrical-02
Sr. Site Supervisor/Electrical-02
Site Supervisor/Electrical-03
Eligibility Criteria IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
JGM/Electrical: Full Time Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from recognized
Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility, age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
- Visit the official website of IRCON International Limited-ircon.org
- Go to the Vacancy Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of various posts on Contract Basis ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: and save the same for your future reference.
IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply IRCON Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 30 January to 06 February 2023 according to the posts as mentioned in the notification.