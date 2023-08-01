IREL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Management Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And More 

IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for the 35 Management Trainees in various disciplines.
The detailed notification is available in the Employment News (29 July-4 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 20, 2023.
These job opportunities are available in various disciplines including Mechanical/Mining/Electrical/
Chemical/Mineral/ Finance and others.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.E./B. Tech or its equivalent in relevant discipline/Two years fulltime Post Graduate Degree (MBA/MSW)/ Post Graduate Diploma/Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)/Cost Accountant (CMA) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date for On-line Registration: July 21, 2023
- Last date of On-line Submission of Applications: August 20, 2023
- Last date of Online payment: August 20, 2023
- Downloading of Admit Cards: 2nd week of September 23, 2023
- Tentative Date of Written Examination: 4th week of September 23 or 1st week of October 23
IREL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy DetailsMT-Technical-35
IREL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Ogranisation
|Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL)
|Post Name
|Management Trainee
|Number of Posts
|35
|Application Mode
|Online
|Official website
|https://www.irel.co.in
IREL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- MT-Technical: B.E./B. Tech or its equivalent in relevant discipline
- MT-HR: Two years fulltime Post Graduate Degree (MBA/MSW)/ Post Graduate Diploma with specialization in Human Resources Management/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/
Organizational Development/ Human Resource Development/ Labour welfare or its equivalent.
- MT-Finance: Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)/Cost Accountant (CMA) OR
B. Com and MBA (Finance) or its equivalent.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Stipend/ Pay-ScaleDuring Management Trainee period: Rs 57000/- per month as stipend
On completion of training period: Assistant Managers in the E-1 grade of the pay of Rs. 40,000-140,000/- with a basic pay of Rs. 40,000/-. Approx. CTC 13.25 lakhs per annum, excluding Performance Related Pay (PRP) and in-patient hospitalizsation benefits for self and dependents, as per the rules of the company.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 20.08.2023)
27 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
IREL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.irel.co.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the Careers section and Click Apply Online button on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now read Important Instructions and Click on (√) ‘I Agree’ Button.
- Step 4: After that, register by filling up necessary details (discipline opted, name, original category, applied category, PwD category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit Button).
- Step 5: Re-login to your account by entering user ID and password received through e-mail.
- Step 6: Take print out of your application form for future reference.