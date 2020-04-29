Is UPSC Prelims 2020 Postponed? Check All Updates Here

Is UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 exam Postponed? We are very frequently encountering this question asked by the UPSC aspirants. There has been no official update about the postponement of UPSC Prelims 2020 made till date (29th April 2020). However, the press releases by UPSC and various statements made by Government officials on television interviews have indicated that the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam might be postponed.

Postponement of Various Exams and Notifications by UPSC

The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on March 24 impacted the schedule of many competitive exams. Among these were the UPSC Civil Services Personality Tests (Interviews) 2019 which were scheduled between March 24-April 3. Apart from this, the official notification for the registration of the CMS exam due in June was also postponed. Various other exam notifications, results, and exam dates have been pushed ahead until further notice released.

Official Press Release by UPSC

In a public notification released on April 15, UPSC stated various guidelines on the postponement and deferment of all the due exams in the upcoming months. UPSC did not clarify if the Civil Services exam will be postponed or not. The notification states that “Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC.”

Official Statement by Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Addressing the issue in a TV interview, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated “UPSC & SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3 & reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers”

As per the above official updates, it is indicated that any announcement on the postponement of the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020 will be made once the lockdown period ends on May 3. The current plunging up numbers of COVID-19 affected cases in India indicates that it is not possible to conduct the examination this soon. With restricted inter-state travel and maintaining social distancing, it would be a task to conduct the examination with more than 9 lakhs applicants. All we are now expecting is an official notification from the commission to ease the anxiety of UPSC aspirants.