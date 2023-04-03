JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ISC Board class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Check Latest News and Updates Here

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: CISCE will soon release the class 12th result in May 2023 on the official website - cisce.org. Check the latest news here regarding ISC 12 results.

ISC Board class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Check Latest News and Updates Here

ISC 12th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)  will release the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) result for class 12th in May/June 2023. Students check their ISC result online on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To check the ISC class 12 result 2023, students have to use their Index number, UID along with the given captcha code. Last year, CISCE 12th result was announced on July 24, 2022, at 5 pm. As per the data released, in 2022, a total of 96,940 students appeared in ISC class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.38%. Also, 99.26% of girls passed in board exam whereas the pass percentage of boys was 99.52%.

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

The result of ISC board class 12 releases in online mode. As of now, it is expected that the board has not announced the official date for the release of ISC 12th result. Students can go through the table to check the tentative result date here -

Events

Dates

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

May/June 2023 (Expected)

CISCE 12th Compartment exam

June 2023

ISC Class 12 compartment result

June 2023

ISC 12 exam

February 13 to March 31.

Official Links To Check ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Online

CISCE Board announces the class 12th result at official websites. Students have to visit the official links to check ISC 12 result online. They can check below the list of websites where they can get direct link to check CISCE inter result:

  • corg
  • cisce.org

How to Check ISC 12th Result 2023 Online?

The ISC Class 12th examination result is released at cisce.org. Students have to use their login credentials to check the ISC board result. They can go through the steps to know how to download result here -

  • Step 1 - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the result tab.
  • Step 3 - A login window will appear in a new tab.
  • Step 4 - Enter board course, UID, index number in the login space provided.
  • Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.
  • Step 6 - ISC 12th exam result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7 - Download the ISC marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

ISC 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the announcement of ISC 12 exam results, students can apply for revaluation as well as rechecking. To apply for the ISC rechecking and revaluation process, students have to apply online. Through rechecking, the students can get their answer sheets rechecked. For every recheck, the requisite charges have to be paid (as prescribed by the Council). Also, the updated ISC 12 marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website of the board. 

ISC 12th Compartment Result 2023

Students who have failed and have been given a PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) in the ISC examination marksheet can appear for the compartment exam. The application for the ISC compartment examinations will be available on the official website. Students have to submit the application form and pay the application fee to appear for the ISC compartmental exams 2023. The board is expected to conduct ISC 12th compartmental exams in July 2023.

ISC Result 2023: Previous Year Class 12th Statistics

In 2022, a total of 96,940 students appeared in ISC class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.38%. In the table they can check the number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage:

Years

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

No. of Students Appeared

2022

99.38%

99.26%

99.52%

96,940

2021

99.76%

99.86%

99.66%

94011

2020

96.84% (85,611 passed)

-

-

88,409

2019

97%

98%

95%

86,713

2018

96%

98%

95%

80,880

2017

96.47%

98%

95%

72,096

2016

96.28%

97%

94%

72,069

2015

95%

96.58%

94%

71,141

ISC 12th Result Topper List

Last year, Anandita Misra, Upasana Nandi, Harini Rammohan, Namya Ashok Nichani, Karthik Prakash and Ananya Agarwal secured rank 1 by scoring 399 marks. Also, due to COVID-19, in 2022 the ISC 12 was held in two semesters. Students can go through the table to know the names of the toppers:

Rank

Topper name

Marks

1

Anandita Misra

399

1

Upasana Nandi

399

1

Harini Rammohan

399

1

Namya Ashok Nichani

399

1

Karthik Prakash

399

1

Ananya Agarwal

399

About ISC

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC examination every year. Apart from the ISC 12 Board Examinations and the ISC 12 Examinations, the board also conducts the Certificate of Vocational Education Examinations, which was created following the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

FAQ

When will ISC 12th compartment exam 2023 be conducted?

It is expected that ISC class 12 compartment exam will be held in June/July 2023. However, an official update is still awaited.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the board announces the ISC 12 result 2023?

Yes, students can apply for ISC class 12 result revaluation for marks verification.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in ISC board 12 result 2023?

Such students can appear for ISC 12 compartment exams expected to be held in June/July 2023.

How to check ISC board result 2023?

To check ISC class 12th result, students have to visit the official websites -cisce.org results.cisce.org.

What is the expected ISC class 12 Result Date and Time?

As of now, the ISC inter result date and time is still awaited. However, it is likely that CISCE 12 result will be released by May/June 2023.

When will ISC 12th Result 2023 be declared?

ISC Board 12th result will be announced in May/June in online mode.

