ISC Board class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Check Latest News and Updates Here

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: CISCE will soon release the class 12th result in May 2023 on the official website - cisce.org. Check the latest news here regarding ISC 12 results.

ISC 12th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) result for class 12th in May/June 2023. Students check their ISC result online on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To check the ISC class 12 result 2023, students have to use their Index number, UID along with the given captcha code. Last year, CISCE 12th result was announced on July 24, 2022, at 5 pm. As per the data released, in 2022, a total of 96,940 students appeared in ISC class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.38%. Also, 99.26% of girls passed in board exam whereas the pass percentage of boys was 99.52%.

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

The result of ISC board class 12 releases in online mode. As of now, it is expected that the board has not announced the official date for the release of ISC 12th result. Students can go through the table to check the tentative result date here -

Events Dates ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time May/June 2023 (Expected) CISCE 12th Compartment exam June 2023 ISC Class 12 compartment result June 2023 ISC 12 exam February 13 to March 31.

Official Links To Check ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Online

CISCE Board announces the class 12th result at official websites. Students have to visit the official links to check ISC 12 result online. They can check below the list of websites where they can get direct link to check CISCE inter result:

cisce.org

How to Check ISC 12th Result 2023 Online?

The ISC Class 12th examination result is released at cisce.org. Students have to use their login credentials to check the ISC board result. They can go through the steps to know how to download result here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3 - A login window will appear in a new tab.

Step 4 - Enter board course, UID, index number in the login space provided.

Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.

Step 6 - ISC 12th exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 - Download the ISC marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

ISC 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the announcement of ISC 12 exam results, students can apply for revaluation as well as rechecking. To apply for the ISC rechecking and revaluation process, students have to apply online. Through rechecking, the students can get their answer sheets rechecked. For every recheck, the requisite charges have to be paid (as prescribed by the Council). Also, the updated ISC 12 marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website of the board.

ISC 12th Compartment Result 2023

Students who have failed and have been given a PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) in the ISC examination marksheet can appear for the compartment exam. The application for the ISC compartment examinations will be available on the official website. Students have to submit the application form and pay the application fee to appear for the ISC compartmental exams 2023. The board is expected to conduct ISC 12th compartmental exams in July 2023.

ISC Result 2023: Previous Year Class 12th Statistics

In 2022, a total of 96,940 students appeared in ISC class 12 board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.38%. In the table they can check the number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage:

Years Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % No. of Students Appeared 2022 99.38% 99.26% 99.52% 96,940 2021 99.76% 99.86% 99.66% 94011 2020 96.84% (85,611 passed) - - 88,409 2019 97% 98% 95% 86,713 2018 96% 98% 95% 80,880 2017 96.47% 98% 95% 72,096 2016 96.28% 97% 94% 72,069 2015 95% 96.58% 94% 71,141

ISC 12th Result Topper List

Last year, Anandita Misra, Upasana Nandi, Harini Rammohan, Namya Ashok Nichani, Karthik Prakash and Ananya Agarwal secured rank 1 by scoring 399 marks. Also, due to COVID-19, in 2022 the ISC 12 was held in two semesters. Students can go through the table to know the names of the toppers:

Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399

About ISC

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC examination every year. Apart from the ISC 12 Board Examinations and the ISC 12 Examinations, the board also conducts the Certificate of Vocational Education Examinations, which was created following the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).