ISC Class 11 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

Class 11 2023-24 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus ISC: Learning different languages is always a fascinating and essential trait for people hankering for knowledge about different cultures. Even ancient India used to teach learners a variety of languages like Sanskrit, Prakrit, Tamil etc. To know more, read Indian languages, a report by the Government of India. This learning is still in practice with the addition of modern foreign languages. CISCE board has included many foreign languages in their curriculum which follows the same pattern of the syllabus. The subject, Modern Foreign Languages for Class 11 ISC includes different languages. Their name and subject codes are (a) Chinese (826), (b) French (828), (c) German (829), (d) Tibetan (835), and (e) Spanish (836).
This article emphasises the latest syllabus of Modern Foreign Languages offered to ISC Class 11. Continue reading to know more.
ISC Class 11 Modern Foreign Languages Key Pointers
There will be two papers in the subject:
Paper I - Theory: 3 hours (80 Marks)
Paper II - Project Work (20 Marks)
ISC Class 11 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023-24
The Modern Foreign Languages syllabus is divided into two papers, Paper I is for theory and Paper II is for Project work. The distribution of marks is 80:20 respectively. Check below the things that need to be covered in the syllabus for Chinese, French, German, Tibetan, and Spanish.
PAPER I (THEORY): 80 MARKS
There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks.
1. A short composition in the language. A choice of subjects will be given.
2. A passage in the language for unprepared translation into English.
3. An unseen passage in the language with questions based upon it. Candidates may be required to make a summary in the language of part of the passage and to answer other questions of the following types: explanation of individual words or phrases or sentences; questions to test comprehension. Questions of all these types will not necessarily be set at any one given examination.
4. Questions on prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer two questions on one or two of the prescribed textbooks.
In Foreign languages for which texts are not available, Part 4 will consist of -
(a) one passage for translation from the language into English.
(b) one passage for translation from English into the language.
Schools that have candidates offering a foreign language should consult/contact the Council in time, regarding prescribed textbooks.
NOTE: The Class XI examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.
The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.
For list of Prescribed Textbooks see Appendix I.
PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks
In addition to the syllabus prescribed above, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work. Details of the same are given below:
PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XI
Project Work in Class XI comprises of assessment of candidates in Listening, Speaking and Writing skills. These are to be assessed internally by the School, during course work and shown in the student’s report and school record.
Candidates are to be assessed in three projects, one each on Listening, Speaking and Writing Skills.
Details of Projects in Listening, Speaking and Writing Skills are given below:
Listening Skills
An unseen passage of about 500 words or a poem (of appropriate length) may be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed and the next time at a slower speed. The passage/poem may be taken from any book, newspaper, magazine, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. A suitable audio clip may also be used.
Students may make brief notes during the readings/playing of the audio clip, followed by answering objective-type questions based on the passage/poem/audio clip, on the paper provided.
Speaking Skills
Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation, e.g. extempore speaking, declamation, recitation, debate, of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes.
List of suggested assignments for Project Work:
1. Narrating an experience
2. Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something
3. Providing a description
4. Giving a report
5. Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation
6. Giving a speech on a selected topic.
Writing Skills (Language/Literature)
Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of about 200 words on any aspect of Language /Literature syllabus covered in Class XI.
List of suggested assignments for Project Work:
1. Product/process description
2. Description of an event
3. Summary or paraphrase of a chosen text from the syllabus
4. Providing an alternate title to a given text and giving a justification for the same.
5. Selecting another story/poem on a theme studied in the syllabus and writing a summary of it.
6. Giving an alternative title to a story or poem and justifying the same.
EVALUATION
Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (20 Marks):
Assessment Criteria
Description
Marks
Listening Skills (Aural)
Response to questions based on listening comprehension
6
Speaking Skills (Oral)
Content, Fluency, Vocabulary, Sentence structure, Confidence level
6
Writing Skills
Process, Content, Presentation, Originality
8
Total
20
The above-discussed syllabus will be applicable to all the languages offered to ISC Class 11 students that include Chinese, French, German, Tibetan, and Spanish.
|Download the ISC Class 11 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus 2023-24 PDF
