ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Computer Science Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: Get here and download the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers from 2018 to 2020 in PDF format.

Download ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Papers PDF here
ISC Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, often known as CISCE, organizes the ISC Class 12 Board Examinations each year. Students who want to score above 90% marks in their ISC Class 12 Computer Science Board Exam 2023  should definitely take a look at the ISC Computer Science previous year question paper class 12. These ISC Computer Science previous year question papers will help the students to prepare effectively for their upcoming ISC Computer Science Exam. 

The ISC Computer Science exam for Class 12 is planned for Monday, March 20, 2023. The maximum mark on the paper would be 70, and it would be three hours examination. CISCE guidelines state that an additional 15 minutes would be given for reading the document. You must make the most of this opportunity to study and get ready to write your responses. To improve your pace and brush up on the knowledge we have provided here Computer Science previous year question paper class 12 ISC. This will help the students get an idea of the pattern and blueprint of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. You can check here all the Computer Science previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2018 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Computer Science comprises Paper 1 and Paper 2:

Computer Science Paper 1

Computer Science paper 2

Theory

Practical

Maximum Marks: 70

Maximum Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

Time: 3 hours

Part I: Compulsory, Part II: 2 questions from each section (sections A, B, and C)

Three problems, attempt any one.

Read and Download the ISC Computer Science Question Papers for Class 12 from 2017-2020 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2017 PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2017 Practical PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2018 PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2018 Practical PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2019 PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2019 Practical PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2020 PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper 2020 Practical PDF

FAQ

Are all questions compulsory to attempt in ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper 1 Board Exam?

As per the guidelines, all questions in Part I are compulsory and six questions from Part-II, students can choose two questions from Section-A, two from Section-B and two from Section-C.

Where to get previous year papers for ISC Class 12 Board Exams?

To get the complete list of previous year papers for all subjects under Class 12 ISC you may refer to the Jagran Josh site or visit the official site of CISCE cisce.org.

