ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Computer Science Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: Get here and download the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers from 2018 to 2020 in PDF format.

ISC Computer Science Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, often known as CISCE, organizes the ISC Class 12 Board Examinations each year. Students who want to score above 90% marks in their ISC Class 12 Computer Science Board Exam 2023 should definitely take a look at the ISC Computer Science previous year question paper class 12. These ISC Computer Science previous year question papers will help the students to prepare effectively for their upcoming ISC Computer Science Exam.

The ISC Computer Science exam for Class 12 is planned for Monday, March 20, 2023. The maximum mark on the paper would be 70, and it would be three hours examination. CISCE guidelines state that an additional 15 minutes would be given for reading the document. You must make the most of this opportunity to study and get ready to write your responses. To improve your pace and brush up on the knowledge we have provided here Computer Science previous year question paper class 12 ISC. This will help the students get an idea of the pattern and blueprint of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. You can check here all the Computer Science previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2018 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Computer Science comprises Paper 1 and Paper 2:

Computer Science Paper 1 Computer Science paper 2 Theory Practical Maximum Marks: 70 Maximum Marks: 30 Time: 3 hours Time: 3 hours Part I: Compulsory, Part II: 2 questions from each section (sections A, B, and C) Three problems, attempt any one.

Read and Download the ISC Computer Science Question Papers for Class 12 from 2017-2020 in the following section.

