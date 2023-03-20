ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus PDF

(iv)Physical Education and personality development. The role of Physical education in development of personal qualities like an individual attitude, discipline, helpfulness, team spirit, patience, unity, friendship, etc.

(ii)Development of the individual through games and sports. Understanding how games and sports contribute in various ways towards the development of an individual.

(i)Games and sports as man’s cultural heritage. An understanding that sports have been a part of our culture and tradition since time immemorial.

(f)Weight Training. Meaning and advantages of weight training. An understanding of how the above training methods help an individual in different sports and help develop strength, speed, stamina, skill, endurance.

(c) Warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering exercises.−Meaning of the terms ‘warming up’, ‘conditioning’ and ‘cooling/limbering’.

(b) Methods of training. Methods of Training: Repetition, continuous & fartlek, and interval - Definition, purpose, advantages and procedure of each.

(i)Career options in Physical Education. Professional sportsmen, sports manager, teacher/lecturer, sports coach, gym instructor, sports officials, sports events coordinators, sports journalist and commentator, sports software engineer, marketing and manufacturing of sports equipment. (ii)Important institutions of Physical Education in India. Functions and objectives of Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (N.S.N.I.S.), Sports Authority of India (S.A.I), International Olympic Committee (I.O.C), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), YMCA College of Physical Education (Chennai), Lucknow Christian College of Physical Education (LCCPE), Luxmibai National University of Physical Education (LNUPE). Development of training facilities, coaching systems, influence of media and sponsors, campaigns like Health runs in creating awareness towards social evil causes and promoting physical fitness.

Note: Candidates should be aware of the above, for the past five years, with respect to the games included in the syllabus.

(i) Tournaments and types of tournaments. Candidates should be fully aware of:−the definition of ‘tournament’.−the types of tournaments: Fixtures, Knock-out, league matches (seeding and byes). −merits and demerits of tournaments.−objectives and importance of intramural and extramural competitions.−Names of the National and International Federations/Bodies controlling the various tournaments/competitions. (ii)Difference between Professional and Amateur Players. Self-explanatory.

5. Health Education & Health Problems