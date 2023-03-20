JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023: Download the complete updated syllabus of ISC Class 12 Physical Education here. Read the article for effective exam preparation. 

Download ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2022-23 Syllabus here
Download ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2022-23 Syllabus here

ISC Class 12th Physical Education Exam 2023: Physical Education (code:875) Exam 2023 of CISCE Board is scheduled for 24 March 2023, Friday. The ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2023 will be one of the essential exams in terms of contributing to the overall percentage. As per the CISCE released sample cum specimen  paper 2022-23 the ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2023 will be of 70 marks paper and the time given for the same would be 3 hours. Additional 15 minutes will be given for reading the paper. To prepare for the ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2023 exam students should first be aware of the subject syllabus to avoid any wastage of time. The syllabus of ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2023 is divided into 2 papers, theory (paper 1) and practical (paper 2). Paper 1 comprise of two sections A and B. Section A have 6 Units and from Section 2 students have to choose any 2 of the given list of games.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023

Part 1:

Section A

Units

Topics

1. Sociological Aspects of Physical Education

(i)Games    and    sports    as    man’s    cultural    heritage. An  understanding  that  sports  have  been  a  part of our culture and tradition since time immemorial.

(ii)Development   of   the   individual   through   games and sports.    Understanding   how   games   and   sports   contribute   in   various   ways   towards   the   development of an individual.

(iii)Role  of  Physical  Education  in  promoting  national integration. How     Physical     Education     helps     in     promoting National Integration.

(iv)Physical      Education      and personality development. The    role    of    Physical    education    in development  of  personal  qualities  like  an  individual  attitude,  discipline,  helpfulness,  team spirit, patience, unity, friendship, etc.

2. Training methods

(a)  Meaning and importance of Sports Training. Definition    of    Sports    Training    and    its    importance.

(b)  Methods of training. Methods  of  Training:  Repetition,  continuous  & fartlek, and interval -  Definition,  purpose,  advantages and procedure of each.

(c)   Warming up,         conditioning         and         cooling/limbering exercises.−Meaning   of   the   terms   ‘warming   up’,   ‘conditioning’ and ‘cooling/limbering’.

- Basic  exercises  related  to  warming  up,  conditioning and cooling/limbering

.−Advantages  of  warming  up,  conditioning  and cooling/limbering.

(d)  Isometric and Isotonic exercises. Meaning, advantages and examples of each.

(e)  Circuit Training. Meaning  and  advantages  of  circuit  training;  procedure of conducting circuit training.

(f)Weight Training. Meaning and advantages of weight training. An  understanding  of  how  the  above  training methods help an individual in different sports and  help  develop  strength,  speed,  stamina,  skill, endurance.

3. Career Aspects in Physical Education

(i)Career options in Physical Education. Professional    sportsmen,    sports    manager,    teacher/lecturer,      sports       coach,      gym      instructor,   sports   officials,   sports   events   coordinators,       sports       journalist       and       commentator,    sports    software    engineer,    marketing    and    manufacturing    of    sports    equipment. (ii)Important institutions of Physical Education in India. Functions  and  objectives  of    Netaji  Subhash  National   Institute   of   Sports   (N.S.N.I.S.),   Sports      Authority      of      India      (S.A.I),      International   Olympic   Committee   (I.O.C),   Indian  Olympic  Association  (IOA),  YMCA  College   of   Physical   Education   (Chennai), Lucknow    Christian    College    of    Physical Education    (LCCPE),    Luxmibai    National    University of Physical Education (LNUPE). Development  of  training  facilities,  coaching  systems,  influence  of  media  and  sponsors,  campaigns   like   Health   runs   in   creating   awareness  towards  social  evil  causes  and  promoting physical fitness.

4. Competitions and Tournaments

(i)    Tournaments and types of tournaments.  Candidates should be fully aware of:−the definition of ‘tournament’.−the    types    of    tournaments:    Fixtures, Knock-out,  league  matches  (seeding  and  byes). −merits and demerits of tournaments.−objectives  and  importance  of  intramural  and extramural competitions.−Names  of  the  National  and  International  Federations/Bodies      controlling      the      various tournaments/competitions.  (ii)Difference      between      Professional      and      Amateur Players.  Self-explanatory.

Note: Candidates should be aware of the above, for the past five years, with respect to the games included in the syllabus.

5. Health Education & Health Problems

(a)Meaning   and   definition   of   ‘Health’   and   ‘Health Education’. Meaning and definition  of  ‘Health’  (mental  health   and   physical   health)   and   ‘Health   Education’.

(b)Principles     and     importance     of     Health     Education.   Health   problems   and   role   of   Health Education in solving them. Principles     and     objectives     of     Health     Education.  Importance  of  Health  Education  for   adults   and   the   younger   generation   through  formal  and  non-formal  channels  of  education.        Various    prevalent    Health    Problems:      Communicable      diseases      –meaning,  examples  and  common  mode  of  spread.  Epidemics –   meaning  and  examples;  Water,  noise  and  air  pollution  – causes  and  prevention;  Occupational  Health  Hazards  –meaning and examples.

Note: Details of specific diseases not required.


(c)Disability and Rehabilitation. Causes  of  disability.  General  principles  for  prevention of disability;  Meaning    and    scope    of    Rehabilitation;    services  available  for  rehabilitation;  role  of  the         community         and         government         organizations in rehabilitation programmes. (d)Posture. Meaning of posture. Correct  posture  – meaning,  importance  of  correct posture (standing, sitting, walking).Common    postural    deformities:    kyphosis,    scoliosis,   lordosis,   flat   foot,   knock-knees, bowlegged,  hunch  back,  round  shoulders  –meaning, causes and corrective measures for each.

(e)   Personal hygiene and sleep requirements. Personal   hygiene: Meaning   of   personal   hygiene,  importance  of  personal  hygiene  for  a  healthy  life  style.  Care  of  eyes,  ears,  feet,  hair, skin, oral hygiene, nose and clothing. Foot care: causes of corns, broken nails due to  tight  footwear;  Causes  of  diseases  like  ring worm,  athletes  foot  due  to  walking  in  wet areas; proper care of feet. Sleep  requirements:  Sleep  requirements  for  different  age  groups.  Effects  of  insufficient  sleep on human body.

(f)   Substance Abuse. Effects  of  use  of  alcohol  and  smoking  on  the  individual a nd society. Drugs:    Meaning    of    ‘drugs’    and    ‘drug    abuse’;     Stimulants     and     Narcotics     –Analgesics. Awareness  of  the  fact  that  use  of  certain  drugs     has     been     banned     by     World     Anti-Doping Agency  (WADA)  and  National  Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and reasons for the same.

6. Sports Injuries and First Aid

(i)Sports related injuries. 

Types  of  sports  related  injuries:  soft  tissue  injuries   (contusion,   abrasion,   strain   and   sprain)   bone   injuries   (fracture)   and   joint   

3 injuries (dislocation):  causes and prevention of each. 

(ii)Role of a sportsperson in prevention of sports related accidents.

Types  of  injuries  due  to:    sudden  movement;  environment (hot, cold, wet and dry); lack of preparation     (warm     up,     cool     down);     inadequate   clothing,   body   protection;   not   following  instructions;  surface  and  facilities,  equipment being unsafe. Role of individual in prevention of sports related accidents.

(iii)First Aid.

Meaning   and   importance   of   ‘First   Aid’.     First Aid for various sports related injuries. First  Aid  for  cuts,  grazes,  strains,  sprains, cramps,  blisters,  bruises,  injuries  of  bone  (fracture   and   dislocation);   application   of   splints   and   Thomas   splint;   First   Aid   in drowning;  Cardio  Pulmonary  Resuscitation  (CPR)   and      Rest,   Ice,   Compression   and   Elevation (RICE).

 

To get the complete syllabus download the pdf given below:

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022 - 2023: Download PDF

