ISC Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper PDF & More

ISC Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis 2023: The ISC Class 12 Physics exam of class 12th was conducted today from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Check here paper analysis for the difficulty level of the exam. Know what students and teachers opined about the ISC Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023. Also, download question paper in PDF here.

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Analysis 2023: ISC Class 12 Physics Exam was held today, March 6, 2023. One of the most important exams in the Science stream, Physics (theory), was held from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Physics in comparison to chemistry and biology, is considered difficult as this subject is conceptually more demanding. Students need to be well versed in a number of theorems, formulae and concepts used in this subject. Today’s ISC Class 12 Physics Theory paper was of moderate difficulty level as is observed from the initial reactions of students and teachers. Check out this full article to know the detailed analysis of the paper through expert review and students’ reaction. Check the difficulty level of the questions asked in the ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 here. Download the question paper PDF and get more updates on the Physics exam of ISC board here.

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Physics Date March 6, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderately Difficult

ISC Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis 2023

Students’ Reaction

Class 12 students of ISC board who wrote their Physics paper today came out with not so happy faces. Students were not expecting the paper to be this difficult. They said the paper was not balanced, mostly questions were numerical based. It required one to have critical thinking approach to solve questions in the Physics paper. However, some students also opined the paper to be scoring as they were able to solve all questions well in time.

Expert review of ISC Class 12 Physics Paper 2023

The subject matter specialists also reviewd the paper to be mofderately difficult. A teacher of Physics said that almost 70 % of the questions in paper were numerical based and that could be the prominent reason due to which students were not happy with paper. Unexpected pattern of questions might have increased the difficulty level of the paper for students. Solving such questions is time taking and requires sharp focus that is really not an easy practice to have during board exams. But students who were thorough with their syllabus and possessed good analytical thinking would have managed to solve all questions correctly.

ISC Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results are expected to be declared in May-June 2023.

