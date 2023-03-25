ISC Class 12 Psychology Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Psychology Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a non-government council that runs the ICSE and ISC board examinations every year. These exams are scheduled around in the month of February and take almost a month to complete. It includes both, theory and practical examinations. A major percentage of the overall marks is covered by the theory part and a small section comes under the practical syllabus. As per the pattern, the board conducts a practical examination first and then starts with the theory part. The examination is conducted at assigned examination centres that are allocated by the CISCE itself for major theory examinations. Practical examinations are conducted in home branches.

As we have mentioned that a major portion of the marks is covered theory part, let us now discuss the ways by which you can excel in this part and get the maximum marks. There are mainly three things that a student should be doing to prepare effectively for their ISC board exams.

Do all the textbook questions and understand them thoroughly. Later, students should start with solving sample papers released by CISCE. These could be checked on the official site of CISCE otherwise refer to ISC Class 12 Psychology Sample paper 2023. Now that students have grabbed all the required knowledge related to the subject and the sample papers. They should start with the previous year papers as a next step of preparation.

Related: ISC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF

Importance of Previous Year Papers in Exam Preparation:

Will you go for a battle without wearing any armor or having safety-ensuring gadgets? No, right? This same as going for exams without knowing what was the past scenario. It may increase the pressure that students generally feel while reading their question papers. So to manage last-minute pressure and give a sense of relief that you knew what was coming you should solve the previous year papers. After solving the previous year questions you understand their language and the depth of answers they need. All this explains the importance of the previous year papers during exam preparation.

The upcoming ISC exam 2023 is for Psychology. It is scheduled for the 27th of March 2023. Students are advised to practice as many papers as they can. Below is the list of four previous year papers of Psychology 2023 that you may download and solve.

ISC Class 12 Psychology Papers Download PDFs from 2017 to 2020:







Also read: