ISC Home Science Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Home Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

ISC Home Science Sample Paper 2023 (THEORY)

General Guidelines:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Allowed: Three hours

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions. Section B consists of short answer questions. Section C consists of long answer questions. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

SECTION A - 14 MARKS

Question 1

(i) The method of cooking fruits and vegetables which preserves nutrients including water soluble nutrients is called: [1]

(a) Boiling

(b) Grilling

(c) Roasting

(d) Steaming

(ii) When bread turns golden brown on top with the application of heat, it is an example of: [1] (a) Coagulation

(b) Dextrinization

(c) Gelatinisation

(d) Smoke Point

(iii) Eating large amounts of food rapidly, in secret and until uncomfortably full, despite not being hungry is called: [1]

(a) Bulimia Nervosa

(b) Binge eating disorder

(c) Anorexia Nervosa

(d) Food fads

(iv) Biryani is a preparation of rice with enhanced taste, nutrients, colour and palatability. It is an excellent example of __________ food. [1]

(a) supplementing

(b) combining

(c) germinating

(d) liming

(v) _________ mark is given to sustainable products. [1]

(vi) Dabu prints have originated in the state of __________. [1]

(vii) The primary aim of ________ schemes is to ensure a clean India. [1] (viii) Mustard seeds are often adulterated with __________. [1]

(ix) Radha avoids high intake of salt in her raita and salads. Name the ailment Radha might be suffering from. [1]

(x) Name the period of adulthood which begins at forty and extends till sixty. [1]

(xi) Rita is from Lucknow. She wears beautiful dupattas with embroidery. Name the embroidery on her dupatta. [1]

(xii) Choose the correct pair from the following options: [1]

(a) Kalamkari – Kashmir

(b) Kani – Andhra Pradesh

(c) Madhubani – Bihar

(d) Patola – Orrisa

(xiii) Choose the correct pair from the following options: [1]

(a) FPO – Electronics

(b) AGMARK – Gram flour and pulses

(c) Hall Mark – Diamonds

(d) Wool Mark – Hosiery clothes

(xiv) List any one example of a dyed textile. [1]

