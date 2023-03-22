ISC Home Science Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Home Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

ISC Home Science Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: Hello students! Hope your ISC 2023 Board preparations are going fine. As per the CISCE’s date sheet 2023 for ISC Board Exams the upcoming exam is of Home Science (Paper 1-Theory). It is one of the electives a few of the ISC Class 12 students choose. The ISC Class 12 Home Science will be divided into 3 sections, Section A-14 Marks, Section B- 28 Marks and Section C-28 Marks. Marks distribution per questions will increase from Section A to Section C. Read this full article to know more about the paper pattern and mark distribution.
ISC Home Science Sample Paper 2023 (THEORY)
General Guidelines:
- Maximum Marks: 70
- Time Allowed: Three hours
- (Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).
- Answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions. Section B consists of short answer questions. Section C consists of long answer questions. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].
SECTION A - 14 MARKS
Question 1
(i) The method of cooking fruits and vegetables which preserves nutrients including water soluble nutrients is called: [1]
(a) Boiling
(b) Grilling
(c) Roasting
(d) Steaming
(ii) When bread turns golden brown on top with the application of heat, it is an example of: [1] (a) Coagulation
(b) Dextrinization
(c) Gelatinisation
(d) Smoke Point
(iii) Eating large amounts of food rapidly, in secret and until uncomfortably full, despite not being hungry is called: [1]
(a) Bulimia Nervosa
(b) Binge eating disorder
(c) Anorexia Nervosa
(d) Food fads
(iv) Biryani is a preparation of rice with enhanced taste, nutrients, colour and palatability. It is an excellent example of __________ food. [1]
(a) supplementing
(b) combining
(c) germinating
(d) liming
(v) _________ mark is given to sustainable products. [1]
(vi) Dabu prints have originated in the state of __________. [1]
(vii) The primary aim of ________ schemes is to ensure a clean India. [1] (viii) Mustard seeds are often adulterated with __________. [1]
(ix) Radha avoids high intake of salt in her raita and salads. Name the ailment Radha might be suffering from. [1]
(x) Name the period of adulthood which begins at forty and extends till sixty. [1]
(xi) Rita is from Lucknow. She wears beautiful dupattas with embroidery. Name the embroidery on her dupatta. [1]
(xii) Choose the correct pair from the following options: [1]
(a) Kalamkari – Kashmir
(b) Kani – Andhra Pradesh
(c) Madhubani – Bihar
(d) Patola – Orrisa
(xiii) Choose the correct pair from the following options: [1]
(a) FPO – Electronics
(b) AGMARK – Gram flour and pulses
(c) Hall Mark – Diamonds
(d) Wool Mark – Hosiery clothes
(xiv) List any one example of a dyed textile. [1]
Download the complete ISC Class 12 Home Science sample paper pdf from the link below:
|ISC Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2023 PDF