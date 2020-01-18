ISRO Answer Key 2020 out for Scientist/Engineer Posts, Download Subjectwise ISRO Scientist/Engineer SC Answer Key @isro.gov.in

ISRO Answer Key 2020: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released ISRO Scientist/Engineer SC Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the ISRO Scientist/Engineer SC Exam 2020 can download subjectwise answer keys through the official website of ISRO.i.e.isro.gov.in.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer SC Exam 2020 was held on 12 January 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website. It is expected that ISRO will release the result for the same in the third week of January or First week of February. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the ISRO Website for latest updates.

As of now, the organization has released the subjectwise Subject wise ISRO Scientist/Engineer SC Answer Key on its website.i.e. isro.gov.in which is available in the form of PDF. We have provided the official PDF link in this article; candidates can directly access the link and download the PDFs for future reference.

A total of 327 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Scientist/Engineer- SC in Electrical, Mechanical and Computer Science Department.

Highlights:

Organization Name: Indian Space Research Organization

Post Name: Scientist/Engineer

Vacancy Number: 327 Posts

Exam Date: 12 January 2020

Answer Key Status: released

Result – third week or first week of February

