ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 34 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO has started the process for recruitment of JRF, Scientist, Project Associate posts in ISRO NRSC Hyderabad. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of NRSC at - https://www.nrsc.gov.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 25 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 7 April 2023. This year there are a total of 34 vacancies to be filled. The Link to apply has been activated.
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below
ISRO NRSC Recruitment Notification 2023
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Name of Event
Date
Registration Start
25 March 2023
Last Date to Apply
7 April 2023
Exam Date
To be announced
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Name of Post
Educational Qualification
Project Associate
B.E. / B.Tech / M.Sc. in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology
JRF
BTech/MTech/Bsc/MSc in relevant stream
For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.
Age Limit
The age limit for different posts is different. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies
This year there are a total of 34 vacancies.
Name of Post
No of vacancy
JRF
20
Project Associate
6
Others
8
Total
34
For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.
How to fill ISRO NRSC Application?
Step1 : Visit the official website of ISRO NRSC at-https://www.nrsc.gov.in/
Step 2 : On the home page go to Career section.
Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Click Here to Apply for Recruitment of various Temporary Research Personnel - ”
Step 4: Register sign in and carefully fill the application form
Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.
Take a printout of the form for future reference.
NRSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application Form
Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given
Direct Link to Fill ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Salary
The details of salary for is given in the table below.
Name of Post
Salary
JRF
The Junior Research Fellows (JRF) shall be paid ₹31,000 per month with a possibility to be increased to ₹35,000/- as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) after two years
For details of other posts, check the official notification.