ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 34 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: ISRO NRSC has released a notification regarding recruitment of 34 vacancies of JRF, Scientist, Project Associate Posts . Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO has started the process for recruitment of JRF, Scientist, Project Associate posts in ISRO NRSC Hyderabad. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of NRSC at - https://www.nrsc.gov.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 25 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 7 April 2023. This year there are a total of 34 vacancies to be filled. The Link to apply has been activated.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

ISRO NRSC Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 25 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 7 April 2023 Exam Date To be announced

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Project Associate B.E. / B.Tech / M.Sc. in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology JRF BTech/MTech/Bsc/MSc in relevant stream

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit for different posts is different. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 34 vacancies.

Name of Post No of vacancy JRF 20 Project Associate 6 Others 8 Total 34

For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill ISRO NRSC Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of ISRO NRSC at-https://www.nrsc.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to Career section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Click Here to Apply for Recruitment of various Temporary Research Personnel - ”

Step 4: Register sign in and carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

NRSC ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary JRF The Junior Research Fellows (JRF) shall be paid ₹31,000 per month with a possibility to be increased to ₹35,000/- as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) after two years

For details of other posts, check the official notification.