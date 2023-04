ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023 For 92 Technical Assistant And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

ISRO SHAR has invited online applications for the 92 Technical Assistant and other Posts on its official website. Check ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), under Indian Space research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India has invited online application for various 92 posts including Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant/Library Assistant-A and Technician-B/Draughtsman-B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 16, 2023. Closing Date for Fee payment

Candidates having certain educational qualification inclding Diploma in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics/B.Sc./Master’s Degree with additional eligiblity can apply for these posts.



Notification Details ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023:

Advt No: SDSC SHAR/RMT/02/2023 dated 26.04.2023

Important Date ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for On-line Registration: Apr 26, 2023

Closing Date for On-line Registration: May 16, 2023

Closing Date for Fee payment: May 17, 2023

Vacancy Details ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023:

Technical Assistant

Cinematography / Photography-02

Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering-02

Technical Assistant

Electronics & Communication Engineering-02

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering-01

Mechanical Engineering-05

Scientific Assistant

Computer Science-03

Physics -02

Physics -Place of Posting:BRLS, Balasore, Odisha)-01

Library Assistant ‘A’

Library Assistant ‘A’ -02

Technician ‘B

Chemical-10

Technician ‘B

Chemical – Identified for PCR-UnitRasayani)-01

Electrician-06

Electrician – Identified for PCR-UnitRasayani)-02

Technician ‘B

Fitter-17

Fitter -Identified for PCR-UnitRasayani) -2

Machinist -03

Technician ‘B’

Electronic Mechanic-13

Diesel Mechani-03

Instrument Mechanic-01

Plumber-02

Technician ‘B

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic-07

Diesel Mechanic with HVD Licence-03

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (R & AC)-01

Draughtsman

Civil-02

Mechanical-01

Eligibility Criteria ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant: First Class Diploma in Cinematography/ Photography from a

recognised University /Institution

Technical Assistant: First Class Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognised University/ Institution.

Scientific Assistant: First Class B.Sc. with Computer Science as main subject from a

recognised University/ Institution.

Library Assistant: First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Library &

Information Science or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply ISRO SHAR Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with official website https://www.apps.shar.gov.in on or before May 16, 2023.