ISRO VSSC Admit Card 2021 Out @vssc.gov.in, Exam on 14 July for Various Posts under 311/312/313

VSSC Admit Card for Online Computer Based Tests (CBT) for Various Posts has been uploaded on official website of VSSC- vssc.gov.in. Check Direct Download Link and Exam Date Here

ISRO VSSC Admit Card 2021: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has uploaded the admit card of Online Computer Based Tests (CBT) for the posts notified against advertisement number 311 (Post nos. 1408 to 1423), 312 (Post nos. 1424 to 1435) and 313 (Post nos. 1465 to 1469). Candidates can download ISRO Admit Card from the official website - vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download VSSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

ISRO VSSC Admit Card Download Link

VSSC Exam for the above mentioned posts is scheduled on 14 July 2021.

How to Download VSSC Admit Card 2021 ?