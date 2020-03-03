ITBP Constable AT Revised Answer Key Released @itbpolice.nic.in, Check Details Here

ITBP Constable AT Revised Answer Key 2020: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the revised answer key of written test for the post of Constable (Animal Transport). Earlier, ITBP had released the answer key on 18 February and the objections were invited till 19 February 2020. After considering all the received objections, ITBP Constable Animal Transport Revised Answer Key has been prepared.

Candidates can download ITBP Constable AT Revised Answer Key from official website of ITBP www.itbpolice.nic.in or directly through the PDF Link given below.

ITBP Constable AT Answer Key PDF Download

How to Download ITBP Constable AT Answer Key?

Visit ITBP official website https://www.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment given under ‘Branches Tab’ Click on ‘REVISED ANSWER KEY OF WRITTEN TEST HELD ON 16/02/2020 TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE (ANIMAL TRANSPORT) 2018 RECRUITMENT IN ITBP’, flashing in Results Tab Download ITBP Animal Transport Revised Answer Key

Candidates can calculated their probable result with the help of revised keys. ITBP Constable AT result will also be announced soon on ITBP official website. ITBP Cobstable AT exam was conducted on 16 February 2020 for the recruitment of 85 Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Constable (Animal Transport) Posts in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis.

