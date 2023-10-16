NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023 For Teaching & Non Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, (NITTTR) Bhopal has invited online applications for various Teaching & Non Teaching Posts in the Employment News (14-20) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within the 30 days of publishing of the notification in the Employment News.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master’s/Degree in any discipline with minimum 55% from recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
You can apply online for these posts within the 30 days of publishing of the notification in the Employment News.
NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Non-Teaching Positions
|14
|Teaching Positions
|13
NITTTR Bhopal Educational Qualification 2023
Non-Teaching Positions
Senior Administrative Officer-Master’s in any discipline with minimum 55% from recognized University
Script Writer: a. Degree in any discipline with a Certificate in Script Writing/Screenplay Writing from any Government recognized institute/national level institute or Diploma in
Script Writing from any recognized institute. or
b. Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Master's Degree in Science/Electronics Media or Master’s Degree in Business Administration or MBA Mass Communication with a PG Certificate course in script writing/creative writing.or
c. Master's degree in Arts with a Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication with script writing experience for Door-Darshan, TV Channel programmers for a minimum of ten years.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For NITTTR Bhopal Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website (www.nitttrbpl.ac.in).
- Step 2: Click on the link NITTTR Bhopal Teaching & Non Teaching recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.