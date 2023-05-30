JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Secures Top Position, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and ranks of Jharkhand Board Inter toppers and pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 88.60%. Check JAC 12th toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th Commerce result. Students can check Jharkhand board inter results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. The Jharkhand Board 12 Commerce toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students.

The JAC 2023 class 12 rank 3 holders have scored 475 marks. In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 88.60%. The pass percentage has gone down when compared to last year's (92.75%).

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Tops with 480 Marks

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

JAC 12 Commerce Toppers Marks Obtained Shristi Kumari 480 Mahwish Perween 479 Riya Kumari 475 Priyanka Kumari 475 Riya Keshri 475

JAC Inter Commerce Result 2023: How did Girls perform this year?

Overview Total Students Enrolled 12634 Appeared 12482 Passed 11311 First Division 9279 Second Division 1993 Third Division 390

Jharkhand JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: How did boys perform this year?

Check JAC Inter Commerce boys performance this year:

Overview Total Students Enrolled (Boys) 16179 Appeared 15900 Passed 13836 First Division 10612 Second Division 3169 Third Division 55

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage

Districts Pass Percentage Jamtara 97.36% Pakur 96.84% Latehar 94.26% Hazaribagh 93.72% Lohardaga 92.66% Kodarma 91.91% Bokaro 91.07% Chatra 90.78% Dhanbad 90.78% Ramgarh 89.94%

JAC Board Inter Commerce Toppers List 2022

Last year, Nikky Kumari secured the top position. Check the table below for more details:

Ranks Toppers Name Marks 1 Nikky Kumari 474 2 Shreya Pandey 467 3 Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang, 465 4 Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra, 460 5 Sneha Kumari 459

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers 2020

Ranks Toppers Name School/College Marks 1 Shubham Kumar Thakur St. Xavier College Ranchi 450 2 Rupa Kumari Chunnilal High School Lohardaga 448 3 Ankita Agarwal Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 445 4 Sabbi Parveen Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 443 5 Jitu Singh Jamshedpur Co-operative College 438

Previous Year’s JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce Pass Percentage

Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students who appeared in the board exam: