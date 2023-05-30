JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Secures Top Position, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th Commerce result. Students can check Jharkhand board inter results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. The Jharkhand Board 12 Commerce toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students.
|
Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
The JAC 2023 class 12 rank 3 holders have scored 475 marks. In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 88.60%. The pass percentage has gone down when compared to last year's (92.75%).
Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Tops with 480 Marks
The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
|
JAC 12 Commerce Toppers
|
Marks Obtained
|Shristi Kumari
|
480
|Mahwish Perween
|
479
|Riya Kumari
|
475
|Priyanka Kumari
|
475
|Riya Keshri
|
475
JAC Inter Commerce Result 2023: How did Girls perform this year?
|
Overview
|
Total Students
|
Enrolled
|
12634
|
Appeared
|
12482
|
Passed
|
11311
|
First Division
|
9279
|
Second Division
|
1993
|
Third Division
|
390
Jharkhand JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: How did boys perform this year?
Check JAC Inter Commerce boys performance this year:
|
Overview
|
Total Students
|
Enrolled (Boys)
|
16179
|
Appeared
|
15900
|
Passed
|
13836
|
First Division
|
10612
|
Second Division
|
3169
|
Third Division
|
55
Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Jamtara
|
97.36%
|
Pakur
|
96.84%
|
Latehar
|
94.26%
|
Hazaribagh
|
93.72%
|
Lohardaga
|
92.66%
|
Kodarma
|
91.91%
|
Bokaro
|
91.07%
|
Chatra
|
90.78%
|
Dhanbad
|
90.78%
|
Ramgarh
|
89.94%
JAC Board Inter Commerce Toppers List 2022
Last year, Nikky Kumari secured the top position. Check the table below for more details:
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nikky Kumari
|
474
|
2
|
Shreya Pandey
|
467
|
3
|
Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang,
|
465
|
4
|
Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra,
|
460
|
5
|
Sneha Kumari
|
459
JAC 12th Commerce Toppers 2020
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
School/College
|
Marks
|
1
|
Shubham Kumar Thakur
|
St. Xavier College Ranchi
|
450
|
2
|
Rupa Kumari
|
Chunnilal High School Lohardaga
|
448
|
3
|
Ankita Agarwal
|
Ursaline Inter College Ranchi
|
445
|
4
|
Sabbi Parveen
|
Ursaline Inter College Ranchi
|
443
|
5
|
Jitu Singh
|
Jamshedpur Co-operative College
|
438
Previous Year’s JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce Pass Percentage
Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students who appeared in the board exam:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
92.74%
|
2021
|
90.33%
|
2020
|
77.37%
|
2019
|
70.44%
|
2018
|
67.49%