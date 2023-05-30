JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Secures Top Position, Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and ranks of Jharkhand Board Inter toppers and pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 88.60%. Check JAC 12th toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of class 12th Commerce result. Students can check Jharkhand board inter results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. The Jharkhand Board 12 Commerce toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. 

The JAC 2023 class 12 rank 3 holders have scored 475 marks. In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 88.60%. The pass percentage has gone down when compared to last year's (92.75%).

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023: Shrishti Kumari Tops with 480 Marks

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

JAC 12 Commerce Toppers

Marks Obtained
Shristi Kumari

480
Mahwish Perween

479
Riya Kumari

475
Priyanka Kumari

475
Riya Keshri

475

JAC Inter Commerce Result 2023: How did Girls perform this year?

Overview 

Total Students 

Enrolled 

12634

Appeared 

12482

Passed

11311

First Division

9279

Second Division

1993

Third Division

390

Jharkhand JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: How did boys perform this year?

Check JAC Inter Commerce boys performance this year: 

Overview 

Total Students 

Enrolled (Boys)

16179

Appeared 

15900

Passed

13836

First Division

10612

Second Division

3169

Third Division

55

Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage 

Districts

Pass Percentage

Jamtara

97.36%

Pakur

96.84%

Latehar

94.26%

Hazaribagh

93.72%

Lohardaga

92.66%

Kodarma

91.91%

Bokaro

91.07%

Chatra

90.78%

Dhanbad

90.78%

Ramgarh

89.94%

JAC Board Inter Commerce Toppers List 2022

Last year, Nikky Kumari secured the top position. Check the table below for more details:

Ranks

Toppers Name

Marks

1

Nikky Kumari

474

2

Shreya Pandey

467

3

Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang,

465

4

Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra,

460

5

Sneha Kumari

459

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers 2020

Ranks 

Toppers Name

School/College

Marks

1

Shubham Kumar Thakur

St. Xavier College Ranchi

450

2

Rupa Kumari

Chunnilal High School Lohardaga

448

3

Ankita Agarwal

Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

445

4

Sabbi Parveen

Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

443

5

Jitu Singh

Jamshedpur Co-operative College

438

Previous Year’s JAC Jharkhand 12th Commerce Pass Percentage

Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students who appeared in the board exam: 

Years

Overall Pass %

2022

92.74%

2021

90.33%

2020

77.37%

2019

70.44%

2018

67.49%

