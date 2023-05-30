JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Declared at Jagran Josh, Check Result Online in Easy Steps

Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the page.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.53 PM

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Commerce: Top 3 districts
Jamtara: 97.36 percent

Pakur: 96.84 percent

Latehar: 94.26 percent Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.30 PM JAC 12th result 2023 Arts: Top 3 Districts Hazaribagh: 98.47 percent

Simdega: 98.38 percent

Khunti: 98.04 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.24 PM

JAC 12th Commerce result 2023: Jamtara Bags 1st Rank
Highest pass percentage: Jamtara: 97.36 percent
Lowest Pass Percentage: Seraikela: 77.94 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.22 PM

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Arts: Hazaribag Secures 1st Rank
Hazaribag has topped the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 98.47 percent. On the other hand, Pakur has recorded the lowest pass rate of 88.35 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.21 PM

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.17 PM

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.13 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023 Link Activated

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.13 PM

JAC 12th Commerce toppers list 2023
Shrishti Kumari (480 marks)
Mohish Parveen (479 marks)
Riya Kumari (475 marks).

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.01 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Overall Pass Percentage
Arts: 95.97 percent

Commerce: 88.60 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.58 PM

JAC 12th Arts Topper List 2023
Kashish Parveen (469 marks)
Diksha Sahu (465 marks)
Sudhanshu Kumar (464 marks)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.56 PM

JAC 12th result 2023: Arts stream Statistics
Appeared: 2,25,946 students

Pass: 2,16,851

Pass percentage: 95.97 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.51 PM

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts Division-wise result 2023:
First division 44.75 percent
Second division 52.12 percent
Third division 3.13 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.50 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2023: Commerce stream pass percentage declines
In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 88.60 percent. Last year, it was recorded at 92.75 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.48 PM

Jharkhand academic council, ranchi 12th result 2023 pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is recorded at 88.6%.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.44 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage for JAC 12th Arts stream stands at 95.97 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.43 PM

JAC Inter Result 2023 Pass Percentage
Arts - 95.9

Commerce - 88.06

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.40 PM

JAC 12th Results 2023 Declared
The board has announced the class 12th results today.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.38 PM

jacresults.com 12th result 2023 Anytime Now
JAC will announce class 12th results anytime now.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.31 PM

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 Class 10
The board has already released class 10th results. JAC is going to declare class 12th arts, commerce results today i.e May 30, 2023.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.30 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Official Website Crashed!

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.24 PM

JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Few Minutes Left
Only a few minutes are left for the press conference. It is expected to begin at 3.30 PM.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.17 PM

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2023: 95.38% Pass
The authorities have already announced jacresults.com class 10. As per the data, a total of 95.38% of students have passed.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.06 PM

jacresults.com: Only 30 Minutes to Go!
It is expected that the press conference to announce JAC 12th results will begin at 3.30 PM. After the declaration of results in the press conference, the direct link to view the scorecard will be activated.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.02 PM

JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2023: Login credentials required
Students will have to enter their roll number in the login window to access JAC 12th result 2023.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.58 PM

JAC result 2023 Class 12: Details Mentioned on Mark sheet
Examinees can check out the mandatory details that will be mentioned in the marks memo below.
Name of the exam board

Result name

Student’s name

Parents' name

Roll number and roll code

Faculty name

Marks obtained in different subjects

Total marks obtained by the student

Grades

Qualifying status

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.53 PM

How to check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by Using Roll Number?
After the declaration of the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results, it can be checked online as well as on this page. They can also go through the following steps to access scorecard-
Step 1: Visit the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 6: JAC class 12 Arts, Commerce result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and keep a printout for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.50 PM

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: Steps to Check Via SMS
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access commerce results via SMS-
Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Type ‘RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number’.

Now, send it to 56263.

JAC 12th results 2023 will be sent to the same phone number.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.48 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023: Check Grading System
Students who are eagerly waiting for the arts and commerce results can check the grading system here.

Marks range Grades Remarks
80% and Above A+ Excellent
60% to 80% A Very Good
45% to 60% B Good
33% to 45% C Average
Below 33% D Marginal

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.47 PM

jac.nic.in 12 result 2023: List of Official Websites
jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.46 PM

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2023 Time
JAC Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be declared around 3.30 PM.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.42 PM