JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Declared at Jagran Josh, Check Result Online in Easy Steps

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Declared: The Jharkhand board has released the JAC class 12th result for the Arts and Commerce stream today, May 30, 2023, in a press conference. Students who have appeared for the board exams can get the detailed steps to know how to check the JAC 12th results 2023 from Jagran Josh here. They can check out results at other official websites such as-jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023, Get Latest Updates Here
Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 12th results for the arts and commerce stream today, May 30, 2023, in online mode. According to the board officials, the results have been announced at 3.30 PM in a press conference. This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th board examinations. Students can download and check their JAC 12th mark sheets online by entering the necessary login details from the official portals- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at Jagran Josh-  jac12.jagranjosh.com as it is providing the Jharkhand Board class 12th results 2023.

 

Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Check JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

In 2022, a total of 23,722 students appeared for the JAC 12th Commerce exam and 22,001 students qualified. Whereas, 1,84,425 students appeared for Jharkhand Board 12 Arts stream. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was recorded at 97.43%, while 92.75% of students cleared JAC class 12 Commerce stream board exams last year.

Career Counseling

Check Latest Updates on JAC 12th Result 2023 Here!

 

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023: Steps to Access Scorecard
 
  • Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com.
  • Step 2: Click on Class 12 Arts or Commerce result link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the results and download the page. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4. 53 PM

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Commerce: Top 3 districts

  • Jamtara: 97.36 percent
  • Pakur: 96.84 percent
  • Latehar: 94.26 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.30 PM

JAC 12th result 2023 Arts: Top 3 Districts

  • Hazaribagh: 98.47 percent
  • Simdega: 98.38 percent
  • Khunti: 98.04 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.24 PM

JAC 12th Commerce result 2023: Jamtara Bags 1st Rank

Highest pass percentage: Jamtara: 97.36 percent

Lowest Pass Percentage: Seraikela: 77.94 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.22 PM

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2023 Arts: Hazaribag Secures 1st Rank 

Hazaribag has topped the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 98.47 percent. On the other hand, Pakur has recorded the lowest pass rate of 88.35 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.21 PM

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.17 PM

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.13 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023 Link Activated

JAC Results 2023

 Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.13 PM

JAC 12th Commerce toppers list 2023

  1. Shrishti Kumari (480 marks) 
  2. Mohish Parveen (479 marks)
  3. Riya Kumari (475 marks).

 Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 4.01 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Overall Pass Percentage

  • Arts: 95.97 percent
  • Commerce: 88.60 percent

 Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.58 PM

JAC 12th Arts Topper List 2023

  1. Kashish Parveen (469 marks)
  2. Diksha Sahu (465 marks)
  3. Sudhanshu Kumar (464 marks)

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.56 PM

JAC 12th result 2023: Arts stream Statistics

  • Appeared: 2,25,946 students
  • Pass: 2,16,851
  • Pass percentage: 95.97 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.51 PM

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Arts Division-wise result 2023: 

First division

 44.75 percent 
Second division 52.12 percent
Third division 3.13 percent

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.50 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2023: Commerce stream pass percentage declines

In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 88.60 percent. Last year, it was recorded at 92.75 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.48 PM

Jharkhand academic council, ranchi 12th result 2023 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is recorded at 88.6%.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.44 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for JAC 12th Arts stream stands at 95.97 percent.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.43 PM

JAC Inter Result 2023 Pass Percentage

  • Arts - 95.9
  • Commerce - 88.06

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.40 PM

JAC 12th Results 2023 Declared

The board has announced the class 12th results today. 

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.38 PM

jacresults.com 12th result 2023 Anytime Now

JAC will announce class 12th results anytime now.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.31 PM

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023 Class 10

The board has already released class 10th results. JAC is going to declare class 12th arts, commerce results today i.e May 30, 2023.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.30 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Official Website Crashed!

JAC 12th Result 2023

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.24 PM

JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Few Minutes Left 

Only a few minutes are left for the press conference. It is expected to begin at 3.30 PM.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.17 PM

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2023: 95.38% Pass

The authorities have already announced jacresults.com class 10. As per the data, a total of 95.38% of students have passed.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.06 PM

jacresults.com: Only 30 Minutes to Go!

It is expected that the press conference to announce JAC 12th results will begin at 3.30 PM. After the declaration of results in the press conference, the direct link to view the scorecard will be activated.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 3.02 PM

JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2023: Login credentials required

Students will have to enter their roll number in the login window to access JAC 12th result 2023.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.58 PM

JAC result 2023 Class 12: Details Mentioned on Mark sheet

Examinees can check out the mandatory details that will be mentioned in the marks memo below.

  • Name of the exam board
  • Result name
  • Student’s name
  • Parents' name 
  • Roll number and roll code
  • Faculty name
  • Marks obtained in different subjects
  • Total marks obtained by the student
  • Grades
  • Qualifying status

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.53 PM

How to check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by Using Roll Number? 

After the declaration of the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results, it can be checked online as well as on this page. They can also go through the following steps to access scorecard-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Step 2: Under the - Latest Notification section, click on JAC Exam Results
  • Step 3: Click on result of Annual Intermediate Arts or Commerce Examination
  • Step 4: Enter roll code, roll number and submit
  • Step 6: JAC class 12 Arts, Commerce result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and keep a printout for future reference

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.50 PM

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023: Steps to Check Via SMS

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access commerce results via SMS-

  • Open the SMS application on your mobile phone
  • Type ‘RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number’.
  • Now, send it to 56263.
  • JAC 12th results 2023 will be sent to the same phone number.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.48 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023: Check Grading System 

Students who are eagerly waiting for the arts and commerce results can check the grading system here.

Marks range

Grades

Remarks

80% and Above

A+

Excellent

60% to 80%

A

Very Good

45% to 60%

B

Good

33% to 45%

C

Average

Below 33%

D

Marginal

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.47 PM

jac.nic.in 12 result 2023: List of Official Websites

  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jharresults.nic.in
  • jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.46 PM

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2023 Time

JAC Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be declared around 3.30 PM.

Updated as on May 30, 2023, at 2.42 PM

Jharkhand Board class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned above, Jagran Josh will be providing students with a link to check their JAC 12th Arts and Commerce results if in case students are unable to check their marks from the official website of Jharkhand Board. Candidates can visit the link -  jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Steps to check jac.jharkhand.gov.in class 12 2023 result from Jagran Josh

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the Jharkhand board result for Arts and Commerce stream from Jagran Josh.

  • Step 1: Visit - jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com
  • Step 2:  Now, enter your roll code and roll number
  • Step 3: Click on the submit button
  • Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023 on screen
  • Step 5: Take a screenshot or download it for future reference

Jharkhand Board class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 in the table given below:

Overview

Specifications

Board Name

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Name of the examination

JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream

Mode of the examination

Offline

Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Date

March 14 to April 5, 2023

Official websites to check Jharkhand board class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023
  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jharresults.nic.in
  • jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Session

2022-2023

JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 Date

May 30, 2023

Mode of Result

Online

JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Time

Around 2.30 to 3 PM

Login credentials required to check the JAC Arts, Commerce result 2023
  • Roll number
  • Roll code

Also Read: Official JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce Today, Check Result Time, Jharkhand 12th Result Link at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

