JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 (3 बजे): Download Jharkhand Matric Inter Marksheet at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released at 3 PM jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.injacresults.com, jharresults.nic.in. Check Direct Link to Download 10 12 Jharkhand Marksheet, Toppers List, Pass Percentage, How to Download Result Here.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is declaring the result for 10th and 12th class. The press conference will also be held in the presence of Mr. K.K Ravi Kumar and Mr. Anil Kumar Mahto at 3 PM. Students of 10th and 12th Class (Only Science Stream) can download JAC Board Result 2023 from the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.



Students should keep their JAC Board 10th and JAC Board 12th Roll Numbers and roll codes with them in order to download JAC Board Exam Marks. Other than the online website, the marks can be checked via SMS and DigiLocker.



Students of Arts and Commerce of 12th Class can download the Jharkhand 12th Class Board Result by next week.

Latest on JAC Board Result 2023 for 10th and 12th



- JAC Board Result for 10th and 12th - बस डेढ़ घंटा बचा है

- JAC 10th Result 2023: What is Pass Percentage ?

In 2022, the pass percentage was 95.60% for 3,91,098 students. This year, the Jharkhand 10th Pass Percentage is expected around 91 to 95%. JAC 10th Result 2023: Check Grading System and Division The grade and division of the students can be checked as per their percentage. Those with 75% and Above Marks get a Distinction

get a Distinction Those with 60% and above marks get First division

get First division Those with 45% to 60% marks get Second division

get Second division Those with 33% to 45% marks get Third division - JAC 12th Result 2023: Checking Grading System for Science Those with 80% and Above Marks get A+ Grade



get Those with 60% to 80% marks get A Grade

get Those with 45% to 60% marks get B Grade

get Those with 33% to 45% marks get C Grade

get Those below 33% marks get D Grade

Jharkhand Board Result Link for 10th and 12th Class Download Link

The link is available at www.jacresults.com and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th and 12th Result can be downloaded from the Jagran Josh website. This will save students time as the result can be accessed directly from here.

Methods to Check Jharkhand Board JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023

There are 3 methods to check the Jharkhand Board Result. We are discussing all three methods below:

Jharkhand Board 10th Result Download Link jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com Jharkhand Board 12th Result Download Link jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com Jharkhand Board Result Download Link 1 jac.jharkhand.gov.in Jharkhand Board Result Download Link 2 jac.nic.in Jharkhand Board Result Download Link 3 jacresults.com Jharkhand Board Result Download Link 4 jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Board Result Overview 2023



All the important details related to JAC 10 Result and JAC 12 Result such appeared students, passing marks and other details are given under the table below:

Name of Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Name Jharkhand Secondary Examinations 2023 Jharkhand 12th Exam 2023 Class 10th and 12th

JAC 10th Board Exam Date 14 March 2023 to 03 April 2023 JAC 10th Board Exam Students 3 lakhs

JAC 10th Board Exam Result Date 23 May 2023 JAC 10th Exam Passing Marks 33%, i.e., 33 marks out of 100 JAC 12th Board Science Exam Date 14 March to 05 April 2023 JAC 12th Board Appeared Students 4 Lakhs JAC 12th Board Result Date 23 May 2023 at 3 PM Login Credentials Roll Number and Roll Code

jac Website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Download JAC Result 2023 for 10th and 12th Class From Official Website ?

Step 1: Go to the official website www.jacresults.com and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination – 2023′

Step 3: Now login into the result page using your roll number

Step 4: Check Jharkhand 10th Class Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

How to Download JAC Result 2023 for 10th and 12th Class From SMS ?

For JAC 10th Result - This method is useful when the internet is not working. All you need to type JHA10 (space) Roll Number on your SMS box and send it to 5676750 Or type RESULT(space) JAC10 (space) RollCode + RollNumber (space) REGISTRATION NUMBER and Send it to 56263. For example, Send ‘JHA10 123456’ to 5676750



For JAC 12th Result - Type JHA12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 5676750 Or type RESULT(space) JAC12 (space) RollCode + RollNumber(space)REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263.



Download JAC 10 Marksheet and JAC 12th Marksheet Through DigiLocker

You need to download the DigiLocker application on your mobile or you can visit the Digilocker website.

Sign up using your credentials not. Otherwise, login using your login details

Visit the education category and search for Jharkhand State Board or Jharkhand Academic Council

Select Class 10 Marksheet or Class 12 Marksheet

Provide your JAC Roll Number, Roll Code and Year of Exam

Check Your Marks

Download JAC 10th 12th Result from Jagran Josh

As you scroll through this article, all you need to stay here on this page. Wait for the result link which shall be provided here once the result is available. After it is available enter your roll number and download result.

Jharkhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023



The toppers list for the 10th class exam will be announced just after the declaration of the result.

Jharkhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023

JAC Board 12th Toppers List will be available at 3 PM.

JAC Board Marksheet 2023

Jharkhand 10th Board Result 2023 Marksheet and Jharkhand 12th Board Maeksheet will be available at the respective schools after the declaration of the results.

