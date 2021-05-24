Jaipur Recruitment 2021 for 2205 CHA and CHC Posts, Apply Online @jaipur.rajasthan.gov.in
Jaipur Recruitment 2021: Jaipur District, Medical Department has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Covid Health Consultant (CHC) and Covid Health Assistant (CHA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Jaipur Health Department Recruitment 2021 on or before 28 May 2021 on official website -jaipur.rajasthan.gov.in.
A total of 2205 vacancies are available of which 2110 are for Covid Health Assistants and 95 for Covid Health Consultant Posts.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 28 May 2021
Jaipur Health Department Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2205
Covid Health Consultant - 95
Covid Health Assistant - 2110
Jaipur Health Department Salary
Covid Health Consultant - Rs.39300
Covid Health Assistant - Rs. 7900
Eligibility Criteria for Jaipur Health Department Health Assistant and Health Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
Covid Health Consultant - MBBS and Registered with RMC
Covid Health Assistant - B.SC. Nursing/GNM and Registered with RMC
Age Limit:
45 years
How to Apply for Jaipur COVID Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 28 May 2021.
Jaipur Health Department Notification Download