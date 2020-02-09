Jalandhar Court Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Process Server and Peon Posts

Jalandar Court Recruitment 2020: Office of the District and Session Judge, Jalandhar has invited applications for the post of Process Server and Peon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for posts in the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 17 February 2020 till 5 PM

Process Server – 1 Post

Peon – 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Jalandhar Court Process Server and Peon Post

Process Server – 10 th passed with knowledge of Punjabi

passed with knowledge of Punjabi Peon – Should have knowledge of Punjabi

Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years

Selection Process for Jalandhar Court Process Server and Peon

Selection will be done on the basis of Interview.

How to Apply for Jalandhar Court Process Server and Peon Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates may apply in the prescribed format and submit applications Office of the District and Session Judge, Jalandhar on or before 17 February 2020.

Jalandhar Court Process Server and Peon Recruitment Notification PDF