JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021 Board Exam: Check Important Dates

Exam Date of JEE Advanced 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Check latest official updates about CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 & Competitive Exams (JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET). Besides exam dates & updates, here you will also get links to access important articles for the preparation of the board exam and competitive exams. These are given in between and at the end of this article.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the exam date of CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021, recently. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly release the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. Students can check more details about the CBSE 2021 Exam Dates & Date Sheet from the following links

JEE Main 2021 Exam Date:

Exam Dates for JEE Main 2020 have been announced and as per the official schedule, JEE Main will be conducted in February, March, April & May. The exam dates of JEE Main 2021 are

- Session-1 (February - 2021):

23,24,25 & 26 February 2021

- Session - 2 (March - 2021)

15,16,17,& 18 March 2021

- Session - 3 (April - 2021)

27,28,29 & 30 April 2021

- Session - 4 (May - 2021)

24,25,26 27 & 28 May 2021

Exam Date of JEE Advanced 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the exam dates for JEE Advanced 2021. According to his tweet, he will also announce eligibility criteria for admission to IITs.