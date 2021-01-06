JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021 Board Exam: Check Important Dates

Created On: Jan 6, 2021 16:58 IST
Modified On: Jan 6, 2021 17:12 IST
JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021 Board Exam: Important Exam Dates

Exam Date of JEE Advanced 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Check latest official updates about CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 & Competitive Exams (JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET). Besides exam dates & updates, here you will also get links to access important articles for the preparation of the board exam and competitive exams. These are given in between and at the end of this article. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th: 

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the exam date of CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021, recently. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly release the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. Students can check more details about the CBSE 2021 Exam Dates & Date Sheet from the following links

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Class 10th Time Table 2021

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021: CBSE 12th Time Table 2021 (Science, Commerce, Arts)

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates!

JEE Main 2021 Exam Date:

Exam Dates for JEE Main 2020 have been announced and as per the official schedule, JEE Main will be conducted in February, March, April & May. The exam dates of JEE Main 2021 are

- Session-1 (February - 2021):

23,24,25 & 26 February 2021

- Session - 2 (March - 2021)

15,16,17,& 18 March 2021

- Session - 3 (April - 2021)

27,28,29 & 30 April 2021

- Session - 4 (May - 2021)

24,25,26 27 & 28 May 2021

Download Official Notification of JEE Main 2021 - Exam Date

NTA JEE Main 2021 Syllabus (PDF): Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Exam Date of JEE Advanced 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the exam dates for JEE Advanced 2021. According to his tweet, he will also announce eligibility criteria for admission to IITs.

FAQ

When will CBSE 2021 board exams be held?

CBSE 2021 Board Exams will start on 4th May and end on 10th June 2021.

When will JEE Main 2021 be held?

JEE Main will be held in February, March, April & May. Details of exam dates are available in this article.

When will JEE Advanced 2021 be held?

Exam dates for JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on 7th January 2021.
