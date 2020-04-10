JEE Main 2020: Correction Window For Online Application Form Will Remain Open Till 14 April

The correction window for JEE Main 2020 online application form will remain open till 14 April.

Candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and make corrections in particulars in the online application form till 14 April 2020 (till 5 PM).

According to the official notification, “Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 PM and submission of fee till 11.50 PM”. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment.

The notification also states that the NTA will make efforts to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre shall be final.

In case of any confusion, students can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for clarification.

Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 can check important articles and resources for the preparation of JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Chapter-Wise Important MCQs for Physics Section & Updates

NCERT Exemplar Questions & Solutions: Class 12 Mathematics - All Chapters (with Important Download Links)

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions: All Chapters

IIT JEE Main Syllabus for Paper 1 & 2: Check Complete Details

IIT JEE Main Question Papers

JEE Advanced Result 2019: Topper’s Interview - Manan Agarwal (AIR – 14)

JEE Advanced Topper Interview - Pranav Goyal (AIR 1)