JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 Releases for April 11 and 12 Exams, Get Download Link Here

JEE Main 2023: NTA has released the admit card for the exam to be held on April 11, 12 for BE/BTech paper for session 2. Candidates can download their JEE Main hall ticket 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the session 2 April 11, 12 exams. As per the notification, "Admit Cards for JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E. /B.Tech.) only." They can download their JEE Main admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download April session admit card for BE/BTech papers.

In case any candidate faces any problem in downloading the JEE Main admit card along with the undertaking, then they may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. This year, 9.4 lakh candidates at different centres will be appearing for JEE Main being conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 11, 12 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April Session?

NTA has only released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 exam to be held on April 11 and 12 2023. The hall ticket for other exams dates will be issued soon. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the admit card online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to JEE - 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download.

Step 3: Click on the link, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter login credentials; application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download JEE Main 2023 admit card and take at least two printouts of the same.

Documents Required To Be Carried Along With JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 11 and 12 Exam?

Candidates must carry the below-mentioned items while going for JEE Main exam. Check the list provided:

JEE Main admit card

Any one photo identity proof

Sanitiser

Ball point pen

Transparent water bottle

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date

NTA is releasing the admit card session 2 separately for each day. As of now, the IIT JEE Main hall ticket has been issued for April 11 and 12 exams. As per this trend, it can be expected that the admit card for April 13 and 15 can be released by tomorrow. However, there is no official confirmation by NTA regarding the same. Candidates can download their admit card of JEE Main online at the official website only. While going to the exam centre, candidates have to carry their admit card along with valid ID proof. Without that, they will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

