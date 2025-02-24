JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025: The JENPAS UG exam is set to be held on 18 October 2025. Candidates are required to go through the JENPAS UG Syllabus and gear up their preparation levels. The syllabus can simplify your exam preparation. It helps candidates set realistic targets and curate the best study plan that would help them score high marks in the exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II comprising subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, GK, English, logical reasoning, etc. Read further to discover the subject-wise JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, strategy, and exam-oriented books. JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts JENPAS (UG) exam for students seeking admission in various undergraduate courses like B.Sc. Nursing, B.P.T. B.M.L.T, B.Sc. CCT, B.Sc. OTT, B.Sc. PT etc in the colleges/ institutes of West Bengal. As the exam can be conducted anytime soon, candidates must analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. With this, they must also check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to discover the exam criteria and marking system. Familiarity with the JENPAS syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for strong fundamentals and enhanced success chances in the exam.

JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to understand the criteria on which marks are allocated to each subject. The exam pattern comprises two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. B. Paper-II is for admission to the BHA program only whereas Paper-I is for other courses. While filling out the application, aspirants can apply for only Paper I, only Paper II or for both. Here is the weightage of the JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 discussed below. JENPAS UG Paper I Exam Pattern 2025 Here is the latest JENPAS UG Paper I exam pattern 2025 shared below for the adequate preparation of the exam: Subject Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4) Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks) Total Questions Total Marks No. of Questions No. of Questions Physics 15 5 20 25 Chemistry 15 5 20 25 Biology 15 5 20 25 Basic English 20 - 20 20 Logical Reasoning 20 - 20 20 Total 85 15 100 115

JENPAS UG Paper II Exam Pattern 2025 Check the JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper II tabulated below for the knowledge of the aspirants. Subject Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4) Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks) Total Questions Total Marks No. of Questions No. of Questions Physical Science 25 5 30 35 Mathematics 10 5 15 20 General knowledge 10 5 15 20 Basic English 20 - 20 20 Logical Reasoning 20 - 20 20 Total 85 15 100 115 JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF You must check the JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF to learn only important topics from which questions can be asked. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise JENPAS UG exam syllabus for Paper I & Paper II below: JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF Click Here

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 The JENPAS syllabus for UG is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I comprises subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, basic English and logical reasoning. On the other hand, Paper II comprises subjects like physical science, mathematics, general knowledge, basic English and logical reasoning. The JENPAS UG Paper I syllabus will be for all courses other than BHA and will be based on the 11th and 12th standard curriculum of the recognized Board/Councils in India. However, the JENPAS UG Paper II syllabus depends on the subject. The syllabus for Physical Science and Mathematics will be based on the 10th standard curriculum of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and other equivalents and the syllabus of General Knowledge, Basic English and Logical Reasoning will be equivalent to the 12th standard syllabus. Hence, we have compiled below the JENPAS UG syllabus for Paper I & II to strengthen their preparation level.

Subject Important Topics Physics Mathematical Methods Electromagnetic Theory Atomic Thermodynamics Relativity Nuclear and Particle Physics Electronics Molecular Physics Statistical Mechanics Experimental Physics Condensed Matter Physics Quantum Theory and its Applications Classical Mechanics, etc Chemistry Hydrocarbons Environmental Chemistry Biomolecules Haloalkanes Phenols Ketones Carboxylic Acids General Organic Chemistry Alcohols Ethers Aldehydes Alkali and Alkaline earth metals (S Block) Equilibrium Thermodynamics Amines Periodicity Chemical Kinetics Processes of Isolation of Elements Electrochemistry Chemistry in Everyday Life Solutions Surface Chemistry Redox Reactions Chemical Bonding Molecular Structure States of Matter Structure of Atom Classification of Elements General Chemistry Solid State, etc Biology Environmental Pollution Plant growth and growth hormones Plant Succession Morphology of Angiosperm Anatomy Bacteria Plant Physiology Gymnosperm Pteridophyte Algae, Fungi Ecology Bryophytes Biochemistry Embryology of angiosperms Viruses Plant Diseases, etc Mathematics Permutation and combination Trigonometry Two dimensions Coordinate geometry Algebra Logarithms Vectors Principle of mathematical induction Binomial theorem Differential Equations Complex Numbers Quadratic Equations Integral calculus Matrices Sets, Relations and Mappings Statistics and Probability Three dimensions Co-ordinate geometry Differential calculus, etc

JENPAS UG 2025 Notification PDF Candidates who are planning to appear for the JENPAS entrance examination must check the JENPAS UG notification for better clarity about the registration dates, course structure and other related information. Download the JENPAS UG Notification 2025 form the link provided below: JENPAS UG Notification 2025 Download Link Preparation Tips for JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 Cracking the JENPAS UG exam requires hard work, dedication, and the right mindset. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the JENPAS UG 2025 exam with flying colours detailed below. Analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus thoroughly to cover only relevant chapters.

Consider the latest books to grasp fundamentals in a detailed manner.

Practice mock tests and JENPAS UG previous year's papers to discover your strengths and weaknesses.

Revise all the topics and shortcut techniques often to retain knowledge for a longer period.