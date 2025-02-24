SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025: PDF Download For Exam Topics, Check Exam Pattern

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 10, 2025, 13:54 IST

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts the JENPAS UG exam for admissions into BSc Nursing and paramedical courses. The JENPAS UG syllabus is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Download the JENPAS UG Syllabus PDF on this page.

Download PDF of JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025
Download PDF of JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025: The JENPAS UG exam is set to be held on 18 October 2025. Candidates are required to go through the JENPAS UG Syllabus and gear up their preparation levels. The syllabus can simplify your exam preparation. It helps candidates set realistic targets and curate the best study plan that would help them score high marks in the exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II comprising subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, GK, English, logical reasoning, etc. Read further to discover the subject-wise JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, strategy, and exam-oriented books.

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts JENPAS (UG) exam for students seeking admission in various undergraduate courses like B.Sc. Nursing, B.P.T. B.M.L.T, B.Sc. CCT, B.Sc. OTT, B.Sc. PT etc in the colleges/ institutes of West Bengal. As the exam can be conducted anytime soon, candidates must analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. With this, they must also check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to discover the exam criteria and marking system. Familiarity with the JENPAS syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for strong fundamentals and enhanced success chances in the exam.

JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to understand the criteria on which marks are allocated to each subject. The exam pattern comprises two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. B. Paper-II is for admission to the BHA program only whereas Paper-I is for other courses. While filling out the application, aspirants can apply for only Paper I, only Paper II or for both. Here is the weightage of the JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 discussed below.

JENPAS UG Paper I Exam Pattern 2025

Here is the latest JENPAS UG Paper I exam pattern 2025 shared below for the adequate preparation of the exam:

Subject

Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4)

Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks)

Total Questions

Total Marks

No. of Questions

No. of Questions

Physics

15

5

20

25

Chemistry

15

5

20

25

Biology

15

5

20

25

Basic English

20

-

20

20

Logical Reasoning

20

-

20

20

Total

85

15

100

115

JENPAS UG Paper II Exam Pattern 2025

Check the JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper II tabulated below for the knowledge of the aspirants. 

Subject

Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4)

Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks)

Total Questions

Total Marks

No. of Questions

No. of Questions

Physical Science

25

5

30

35

Mathematics

10

5

15

20

General knowledge

10

5

15

20

Basic English

20

-

20

20

Logical Reasoning

20

-

20

20

Total

85

15

100

115

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF

You must check the JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF to learn only important topics from which questions can be asked.  Get the direct link to download the subject-wise JENPAS UG exam syllabus for Paper I & Paper II below:

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF

Click Here

JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 

The JENPAS syllabus for UG is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I comprises subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, basic English and logical reasoning. On the other hand, Paper II comprises subjects like physical science, mathematics, general knowledge, basic English and logical reasoning. The JENPAS UG Paper I syllabus will be for all courses other than BHA and will be based on the 11th and 12th standard curriculum of the recognized Board/Councils in India. 

However, the JENPAS UG Paper II syllabus depends on the subject. The syllabus for Physical Science and Mathematics will be based on the 10th standard curriculum of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and other equivalents and the syllabus of General Knowledge, Basic English and Logical Reasoning will be equivalent to the 12th standard syllabus. Hence, we have compiled below the JENPAS UG syllabus for Paper I & II to strengthen their preparation level.

Subject

Important Topics

Physics

Mathematical Methods

Electromagnetic Theory

Atomic

Thermodynamics

Relativity Nuclear and Particle Physics

Electronics

Molecular Physics

Statistical Mechanics

Experimental Physics

Condensed Matter Physics

Quantum Theory and its Applications

Classical Mechanics, etc

Chemistry

Hydrocarbons

Environmental Chemistry

Biomolecules

Haloalkanes

Phenols

Ketones

Carboxylic Acids

General Organic Chemistry

Alcohols

Ethers

Aldehydes

Alkali and Alkaline earth metals (S Block)

Equilibrium

Thermodynamics

Amines

Periodicity

Chemical Kinetics

Processes of Isolation of Elements

Electrochemistry

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Solutions Surface Chemistry

Redox Reactions

Chemical Bonding

Molecular Structure

States of Matter

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements

General Chemistry

Solid State, etc

Biology

Environmental Pollution

Plant growth and growth hormones

Plant Succession

Morphology of Angiosperm

Anatomy

Bacteria

Plant Physiology

Gymnosperm

Pteridophyte

Algae, Fungi

Ecology

Bryophytes

Biochemistry

Embryology of angiosperms

Viruses

Plant Diseases, etc

Mathematics

Permutation and combination

Trigonometry

Two dimensions Coordinate geometry

Algebra

Logarithms

Vectors

Principle of mathematical induction

Binomial theorem

Differential Equations

Complex Numbers

Quadratic Equations

Integral calculus

Matrices

Sets, Relations and Mappings

Statistics and Probability

Three dimensions Co-ordinate geometry

Differential calculus, etc

JENPAS UG 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates who are planning to appear for the JENPAS entrance examination must check the JENPAS UG notification for better clarity about the registration dates, course structure and other related information. Download the JENPAS UG Notification 2025 form the link provided below:

JENPAS UG Notification 2025

Download Link

Preparation Tips for JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025

Cracking the JENPAS UG exam requires hard work, dedication, and the right mindset.  Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the JENPAS UG 2025 exam with flying colours detailed below.

  • Analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus thoroughly to cover only relevant chapters.
  • Consider the latest books to grasp fundamentals in a detailed manner.
  • Practice mock tests and JENPAS UG previous year's papers to discover your strengths and weaknesses.
  • Revise all the topics and shortcut techniques often to retain knowledge for a longer period.

Best Books for JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025

Various books and materials are available for the JENPAS UG 2025 preparation. However, aspirants must choose books that are based on the new pattern and JENPAS UG syllabus 2025. Let’s discuss the best JENPAS UG books for top-notch preparation below:

  • NCERT Biology Class 11 & 12
  • NCERT Physics Class 11 & 12
  • NCERT Chemistry Class 11 & 12
  • Lucent’s General Knowledge
  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
  • A Modern Approach To Logical Reasoning by R. S. Aggarwal

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News