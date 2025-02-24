JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025: The JENPAS UG exam is set to be held on 18 October 2025. Candidates are required to go through the JENPAS UG Syllabus and gear up their preparation levels. The syllabus can simplify your exam preparation. It helps candidates set realistic targets and curate the best study plan that would help them score high marks in the exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II comprising subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, GK, English, logical reasoning, etc. Read further to discover the subject-wise JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, strategy, and exam-oriented books.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts JENPAS (UG) exam for students seeking admission in various undergraduate courses like B.Sc. Nursing, B.P.T. B.M.L.T, B.Sc. CCT, B.Sc. OTT, B.Sc. PT etc in the colleges/ institutes of West Bengal. As the exam can be conducted anytime soon, candidates must analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. With this, they must also check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to discover the exam criteria and marking system. Familiarity with the JENPAS syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for strong fundamentals and enhanced success chances in the exam.
JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the JENPAS UG exam pattern to understand the criteria on which marks are allocated to each subject. The exam pattern comprises two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. B. Paper-II is for admission to the BHA program only whereas Paper-I is for other courses. While filling out the application, aspirants can apply for only Paper I, only Paper II or for both. Here is the weightage of the JENPAS UG syllabus 2025 discussed below.
JENPAS UG Paper I Exam Pattern 2025
Here is the latest JENPAS UG Paper I exam pattern 2025 shared below for the adequate preparation of the exam:
|
Subject
|
Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4)
|
Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks)
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Physics
|
15
|
5
|
20
|
25
|
Chemistry
|
15
|
5
|
20
|
25
|
Biology
|
15
|
5
|
20
|
25
|
Basic English
|
20
|
-
|
20
|
20
|
Logical Reasoning
|
20
|
-
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
85
|
15
|
100
|
115
JENPAS UG Paper II Exam Pattern 2025
Check the JENPAS UG Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper II tabulated below for the knowledge of the aspirants.
|
Subject
|
Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4)
|
Category-2 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks)
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Physical Science
|
25
|
5
|
30
|
35
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
5
|
15
|
20
|
General knowledge
|
10
|
5
|
15
|
20
|
Basic English
|
20
|
-
|
20
|
20
|
Logical Reasoning
|
20
|
-
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
85
|
15
|
100
|
115
JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF
You must check the JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF to learn only important topics from which questions can be asked. Get the direct link to download the subject-wise JENPAS UG exam syllabus for Paper I & Paper II below:
|
JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025 PDF
JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025
The JENPAS syllabus for UG is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I comprises subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, basic English and logical reasoning. On the other hand, Paper II comprises subjects like physical science, mathematics, general knowledge, basic English and logical reasoning. The JENPAS UG Paper I syllabus will be for all courses other than BHA and will be based on the 11th and 12th standard curriculum of the recognized Board/Councils in India.
However, the JENPAS UG Paper II syllabus depends on the subject. The syllabus for Physical Science and Mathematics will be based on the 10th standard curriculum of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and other equivalents and the syllabus of General Knowledge, Basic English and Logical Reasoning will be equivalent to the 12th standard syllabus. Hence, we have compiled below the JENPAS UG syllabus for Paper I & II to strengthen their preparation level.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Physics
|
Mathematical Methods
Electromagnetic Theory
Atomic
Thermodynamics
Relativity Nuclear and Particle Physics
Electronics
Molecular Physics
Statistical Mechanics
Experimental Physics
Condensed Matter Physics
Quantum Theory and its Applications
Classical Mechanics, etc
|
Chemistry
|
Hydrocarbons
Environmental Chemistry
Biomolecules
Haloalkanes
Phenols
Ketones
Carboxylic Acids
General Organic Chemistry
Alcohols
Ethers
Aldehydes
Alkali and Alkaline earth metals (S Block)
Equilibrium
Thermodynamics
Amines
Periodicity
Chemical Kinetics
Processes of Isolation of Elements
Electrochemistry
Chemistry in Everyday Life
Solutions Surface Chemistry
Redox Reactions
Chemical Bonding
Molecular Structure
States of Matter
Structure of Atom
Classification of Elements
General Chemistry
Solid State, etc
|
Biology
|
Environmental Pollution
Plant growth and growth hormones
Plant Succession
Morphology of Angiosperm
Anatomy
Bacteria
Plant Physiology
Gymnosperm
Pteridophyte
Algae, Fungi
Ecology
Bryophytes
Biochemistry
Embryology of angiosperms
Viruses
Plant Diseases, etc
|
Mathematics
|
Permutation and combination
Trigonometry
Two dimensions Coordinate geometry
Algebra
Logarithms
Vectors
Principle of mathematical induction
Binomial theorem
Differential Equations
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Equations
Integral calculus
Matrices
Sets, Relations and Mappings
Statistics and Probability
Three dimensions Co-ordinate geometry
Differential calculus, etc
JENPAS UG 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates who are planning to appear for the JENPAS entrance examination must check the JENPAS UG notification for better clarity about the registration dates, course structure and other related information. Download the JENPAS UG Notification 2025 form the link provided below:
|
JENPAS UG Notification 2025
Preparation Tips for JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025
Cracking the JENPAS UG exam requires hard work, dedication, and the right mindset. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the JENPAS UG 2025 exam with flying colours detailed below.
- Analyse the JENPAS UG syllabus thoroughly to cover only relevant chapters.
- Consider the latest books to grasp fundamentals in a detailed manner.
- Practice mock tests and JENPAS UG previous year's papers to discover your strengths and weaknesses.
- Revise all the topics and shortcut techniques often to retain knowledge for a longer period.
Best Books for JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025
Various books and materials are available for the JENPAS UG 2025 preparation. However, aspirants must choose books that are based on the new pattern and JENPAS UG syllabus 2025. Let’s discuss the best JENPAS UG books for top-notch preparation below:
- NCERT Biology Class 11 & 12
- NCERT Physics Class 11 & 12
- NCERT Chemistry Class 11 & 12
- Lucent’s General Knowledge
- Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
- A Modern Approach To Logical Reasoning by R. S. Aggarwal
