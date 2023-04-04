JAC 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest Jharkhand Board News and Updates Here

JAC Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Jharkhand Board 10th result 2023 on the official website soon. The date and time will be confirmed by the board officials.

JAC 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC 10th result 2023 on the official website soon. Jharkhand board class 10 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand board examination can check their class 10 JAC result 2023 through the link available on the official website.

Jharkhand Board officials will announce the JAC 10th date a day before the announcement of the board results. Students are advised to keep their JAC 10th admit card ready with them to check the results.

JAC 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website - jacresults.com. Candidates will also be given a direct link here to download the Jharkhand board class 10 Result 2023.

JAC Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the date and time for the release of the JAC 10th Result 2023. It is expected that the JAC Board Result 2023 will be announced by May-June 2023. Confirmation on the date and time for the release of the Jharkhand Board class 10 result 2023 will be made by the officials.

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2023 Online?

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 will be declared on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 10th result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Board official website

Step 2: Click on the JAC 10th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Jharkhand Board 10th roll number in the link given

Step 4: The class 10 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online copy of the result for further reference.

JAC Class 10 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Jharkhand Board class 10th re-evaluation process will be conducted after the board announces the 10th result. The JAC class 10 re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny in case of any errors after the results are announced. Jharkhand board officials will announce the JAC class 10 re-evaluation details shortly after the results are announced. Candidates can submit the re-evaluation applications based on the number of answer sheets they wish to submit for scrutiny.

Jharkhand 10th Compartment Result 2023

Jharkhand Board class 10 compartment exams will be conducted after the announcement of the JAC 10th result 2023. Candidates who want to improve their board exam scores can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board to apply for the compartment exams.

The applications for the Jharkhand 10th compartment exams will be available on the official website shortly after the JAC class 10 results 2023 are announced. Students are required to fill out and submit the online application and appear for the compartment exams as per schedule.

Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Along with announcing the Jharkhand Board 10th result 2023, the board officials will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams. Candidates can check the statistics from the 2022 exam below.

JAC 10th Statistics 2022

Total Number appeared 3,99,010 Total Passed 3,73,893 Overall Pass Percentage 95.60% Girls Pass Percentage 95.50% Boys Pass Percentage 95.71%. Students Secured First Division 2,25,845 Students Secured Second Division 1,24,000 Students Secured Third Division 23,524

JAC Class 10 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Jharkhand board will also be announcing the details of the list of students who have topped the JAC Class 10 Result 2023. Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board 10th exams can check the list of the previous years toppers here.

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari 490 2 Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta 489 3 Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari 488 4 Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari 487

JAC Grading System For Jharkhand Class 10th

Jharkhand Board class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website. On the scorecard, the board will mention the division secured by the students. Candidates can check the marks and divisions below.

Range of Marks Division 75% and Above Distinction 60% and above First division 45% to 60% Second division 33% to 45% Third division

Official Links To Check 10th Jharkhand Result 2023

Jharkhand Board class 10 result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. The board will announce the 10th result on the official result portal. The list of websites is provided below.