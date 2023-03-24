JSSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Out For 3100+ Posts @jssc.nic.in: Notification PDF, Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility & more

JSSC has invited online applications for the 3120 PGT TGT posts on its official website. Check JSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment of 3120 PGT/ TGT Posts on its official website. Out of total 3120 PGT/ TGT vacancies, 2855 posts are under Regular vacancy whereas 265 posts are for Backlog.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 04 May 2023. The registration process for these posts will begin on 5 April 2023 at-https://jssc.nic.in.

Notification Details JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023:

02-03/2023

Important Date JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Event Details Opening Date of Online Application April 5, 2023 Closing Date of Online Application May 4, 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application Fees May 6, 2023 Correction Window From April 10 to April 12, 2023



Vacancy Details JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Total Posts 3120 Regular vacancy 2855 posts Backlog vacancy 265 posts





Eligibility Criteria JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have minimum educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Exam Fees JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Rs 100/-

Check the notification link for details of relaxation in exam fees.

Age Limit JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Minimum 21 Yrs Maximum 40 Yrs.

JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification-Backlog

JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification-Regular

How To Apply JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.