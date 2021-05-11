JIPMAT 2021 Important Dates: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 official notification JIPMAT is has been released by NTA on behalf of IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya who are jointly conducting the exam for admission to 5-year IPM course. Candidates can take note of all the dates pertaining to the JIPMAT exam events through this article.

Take a look at the important dates pertaining to JIPMAT exam events as mentioned under:-

JIPMAT 2021 – Important Dates announced

A sound planning to prepare for the exam comes with a knowledge of the timeline of the exam. To crack the JIPMAT exam in accordance with the deadlines, it is important that aspirants keep tap of the important dates of JIPMAT 2021 exam. Find all the important JIPMAT exam dates along with the description for the key events that will take place as part of the exam.

JIPMAT 2021 Exam Timeline

Candidates are advised to carefully take note of the JIPMAT exam events and their timeline. Mark the dates on the calendar to never miss an event. As JIPMAT exam is conducted only once in a year, missing a deadline can cost you an attempt.

Here are important JIPMAT 2021 Exam events:

JIPMAT Exam Events Date JIPMAT Registration Begins 1st April 2021 JIPMAT Registration Ends 31st May 2021 JIPMAT Admit Card Release date To be Notified JIPMAT Exam Date 21st June 2021 JIPMAT Answer Key Release To be announced JIPMAT Result Date To be announced

JIPMAT 2021 – Key Exam Events

Based upon the above given JIPMAT 2021 exam dates, we have listed down the key exam events that will take place as part of the MBA entrance exam. These exam events are important for aspirants, as they will help them keep track of the important tasks that need to be completed in order to appear for the exam.

JIPMAT 2021 Registration Process

As per the exam notification released by NTA, the JIPMAT 2021 registration process will begin from 1st April 2021 and will continue in online mode till 1st May 2021 on the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in/. Candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be provided their login credentials to log onto the portal to complete the JIPMAT registration process. The JIPMAT 2021 registration process includes four key steps i.e.:

Fill up the JIPMAT2021 Application Form Uploading Scanned Passport size Photograph & Signature Uploading of Supporting Documents, if required Payment of JIPMAT2021 Fee

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card Release Date

JIPMAT Admit Card is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed to appear for the MBA entrance exam. The JIPMAT Admit Card will be issued in June 2021 only to those candidates who will successfully completed their online registration process. After downloading the JIPMAT 2021 admit card, candidates must cross-check all the important information provided on it, including personal information, test information, test date, test centre address and others.

JIPMAT 2021 Exam Date

The JIPMAT exam is expected to be held on 21st June 2021. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their JIPMAT admit card and duly noted their test centre details and address for the exam day.

JIPMAT 2021 Exam Result

As per the general trend, the JIPMAT 2021 exam result will be declared in July 2021 on the date which is yet to be notified. The JIPMAT exam result will be declared by NTA online on the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in/ and candidates will have to log onto the website to download the JIPMAT scorecard.

For more information on JIPMAT 2021 exam and MBA in India, log on to www.jagranjosh.com.