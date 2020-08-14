JIPMER Faculty Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 59 Professor and Other Posts @jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has released notification for 59 Faculty Posts including Professor & Assistant Professor in various departments on regular basis for JIPMER, Puducherry & JIPMER,Karaikal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 September 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of Personal Interview/Video Conferencing. However in case, if huge number of applications is received for any of the discipline then a written exam will be conducted for short listing the candidates (OR) the Standing Selection Committee may shortlist candidates for the interview.

Notification details for JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification:

No.JIP/Admn-I/1(28) /PDY-KKL/2020

Date: 12.8.2020

Important Dates for JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2020

Last Date for receipt of soft copy and hard copy: 30 September 2020

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification:

JIPMER, Puducherry

Professor-18

Assistant Professor-14

JIPMER, Karaikal

Professor-03

Assistant Professor-24

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor of Anatomy

Medical

A Medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian

Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.)

A Postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD/MS in Anatomy or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject;

Non-Medical

Postgraduate qualification e.g. Master’s Degree in the discipline/allied subjects from a recognized

University/Institutions.

Ph.D. degree of a recognized University/Institutions.

Assistant Professor of Anatomy

Essential Qualification:

Same as mentioned in Professor of Anatomy

Experience:

Medical

Three years teaching and/or research experience in a

recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the

qualifying degree of MD/MS in Anatomy or a qualification

recognized equivalent thereto.

Non-Medical

Three years teaching and/or research experience in the

discipline/subject in a recognized institution/universities after

obtaining the Ph.D. degree.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification:

Professor - Not exceeding 58 years as on the closing date i.e., 18.9.2020

Assistant Professor - Not exceeding 50 years as on the closing date i.e., 18.9.2020

Check Notification link for details of the relaxation in Age.

JIPMER Faculty Jobs 2020 Notification: PDF

How to Apply

Candidates willing to apply for both, JIPMER, Puducherry and JIPMER, Karaikal will have to submit separate online application on or before 18 September 2020. Last Date for receipt of soft copy and hard copy is 30 September 2020