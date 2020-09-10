JIPMER Interview Date 2020 Postponed for Laboratory Technician Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Rescheduled Date

JIPMER Interview Date 2020 Postponed: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has postponed the walk-in interview/ written test for the post of Laboratory Technician on its official website. Organization has released the rescheduled date for the same. All those candidates who have to appear for the Walk-in interview/ written test for the post of Laboratory Technician can check the short notification available on the website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), it has postponed the Walk-in interview/ written test for the post of Laboratory Technician which was scheduled on 11 September 2020.

Notification further says, " With reference to the above; it is informed that due to administrative reasons, written test followed by Interview for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician (Project Technician) under the ICMR funded ad-hoc research project ICMR-NIIH/19-20/1011 scheduled on 11.09.2020 will be postponed on 16.09.2020 at 09:00 am in the chamber of the undersigned in the Department of Transfusion Medicine, Ground Floor, SS Block. JIPMER."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Walk-in interview/ written test for the post of Laboratory Technician Posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

