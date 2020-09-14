JIPMER Interview Dates 2020 Released for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar Telangana @main.jipmer.edu.in, Check Selection List

JIPMER Interview Dates 2020 Released for Faculty Posts: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts under All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bibinagar on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the JIPMER, the Interview for the Faculty Posts under All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bibinagar will be confuted from 26 September 2020 to 01 October 2020. Candidates applied for the various faculty Posts including Professor/Additional Professor/ Associate Professor/Assistant Professor Posts for the AIIMS Bibinagar can check the details schedule for various disciplines available on the official website. Venue for the Interview is-Ground Floor, Administrative Block, AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangala and Reporting Time is 07.00 A.M.



The eligible and Provisionally eligible candidates as mentioned on the official website of JIPMER will have appear for the Interview for the Faculty Posts as per the Schedule.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the original certificates along with the one set of self-attested copied as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates should note that they will receive the individual Call Letter for the Interview through mail.

Candidates have opportunity to raise their objections/clarification regarding their eligibility if any, can send along with relevant documents to the aiimsfacultyhr@gmail.com on or before 16 September 2020 till 4.30.

Candidates can check the Interview Schedule/Notice/Provisional List of candidates on the official website of JIPMER. You can check the Interview Schedule with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Interview Dates 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Bibinagar





