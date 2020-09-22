JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Operator Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Skill Test Details

JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Operator: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the List of Provisionally Selected candidates for the Computer Operator Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Computer Operator Posts can check the result for Skill Test on the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the JIPMER, the List of Provisionally Selected candidates for the Computer Operator Posts have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the JIPMER Computer Operator Posts can check the result on the official website.

Candidates who have selected provisionally for the Computer Operator Posts will be allowed to appear for the Skill Test scheduled on 23 September 2020. Candidates appearing for the Skill Test should note that they will have to bring the essential documents along with Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/Voter ID/Driving License/Indian Passport) with original during the Skill Test as mentioned in the short notification.

Short listed candidates will have to appear for Computer Skill Test in English Language only. The Computer Skill Test will comprise of two parts-

Part A-Typing a letter/passage/paragraph-25 Marks.

Typing Proficiency (English typing with speed of 8000 key depressions)

Part-B: Preparation of Table/Database in MS-Excel-25 Marks.

The total marks of the Computer Skill Test will be 50 Marks with duration of 20 minutes for completing all the two parts. All such candidates who have to appear for the Skill Test for the Computer Operator posts can check the details notification on the official website of JIPMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

