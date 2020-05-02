JIPMER Recruitment 2020: 137 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor Posts for AIIMS Bibinagar, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published the recruitment notification for Faculty Posts including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Professor for All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bibinagar (Telangana). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 on official website of JIPMER jipmer.edu.in on or before 12 June 2020
Notification details
Advt. No.JIP/AIIMS(Bibinagar)/2020/01
Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar
- Last Date for Online Application - 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 5 PM
- Last Date of receiving hard copy of online application - 24 June 2020 (Wednesday) till 04.30 PM
Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar
Total Posts: 137
- Professor - 20 Posts
- Additional Professor - 24 Posts
- Associate Professor - 34 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 63 Posts
Eligibility Conditions for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar
Educational Qualification
Medical Qualification
- Professor : A Medical qualification included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in part II or third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.) A Postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD/MS in Anatomy or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject. 14 years of experience
- Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience
- Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience
- Assistant Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience
Non Medical Qualification
- Professor : Master’s Degree and a doctorate degree from a recognized University. Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a
recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the doctorate
degree
- Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience
- Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience
- Assistant Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience
Age Limit:
- Professor - 58 Years
- Additional Professor - 58 Years
- Associate Professor - 50 Years
- Assistant Professor - 50 Years
JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Notification Download PDF
How to Apply for JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Recruitment 2020
Candidates can send their application through online mode on or before 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 05.00PM.