JIPMER Recruitment 2020: 137 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor Posts for AIIMS Bibinagar, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published the recruitment notification for Faculty Posts including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Professor for All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bibinagar (Telangana). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 on official website of JIPMER jipmer.edu.in on or before 12 June 2020

Notification details

Advt. No.JIP/AIIMS(Bibinagar)/2020/01

Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar



Last Date for Online Application - 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 5 PM

Last Date of receiving hard copy of online application - 24 June 2020 (Wednesday) till 04.30 PM

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar



Total Posts: 137

Professor - 20 Posts

Additional Professor - 24 Posts

Associate Professor - 34 Posts

Assistant Professor - 63 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar



Educational Qualification

Medical Qualification



Professor : A Medical qualification included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in part II or third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.) A Postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD/MS in Anatomy or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject. 14 years of experience

Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience

Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience

Non Medical Qualification

Professor : Master’s Degree and a doctorate degree from a recognized University. Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a

recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the doctorate

degree

recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the doctorate degree Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience

Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience

Age Limit:

Professor - 58 Years

Additional Professor - 58 Years

Associate Professor - 50 Years

Assistant Professor - 50 Years

JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Notification Download PDF

Online Application

How to Apply for JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Recruitment 2020

Candidates can send their application through online mode on or before 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 05.00PM.