JIPMER Recruitment 2020: 137 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor Posts for AIIMS Bibinagar, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published the recruitment notification for Faculty Posts including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Professor for All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bibinagar (Telangana).

May 2, 2020 11:45 IST
JIPMER Recriuitment 2020

JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published the recruitment notification for Faculty Posts including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Additional Professor, and Professor for All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bibinagar (Telangana). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 on official website of JIPMER jipmer.edu.in on or before 12 June 2020

Notification details

Advt. No.JIP/AIIMS(Bibinagar)/2020/01  

Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar

  • Last Date for Online Application - 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 5 PM
  • Last Date of receiving hard copy of online application - 24 June 2020 (Wednesday) till 04.30 PM

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar

Total Posts: 137

  • Professor  - 20 Posts
  • Additional Professor  - 24 Posts
  • Associate Professor - 34 Posts
  • Assistant Professor - 63 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for AIIMS Bibinagar

Educational Qualification

Medical Qualification

  • Professor : A Medical qualification included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in part II or third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.)  A Postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD/MS in Anatomy or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject. 14 years of experience
  • Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience
  • Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience
  • Assistant Professor  - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience

Non Medical Qualification

  • Professor : Master’s Degree and a doctorate degree from a recognized University. Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a
    recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the doctorate
    degree
  • Additional Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 10 years of experience
  • Associate Professor - Same as mentioned in Professor and 6 years of experience
  • Assistant Professor  - Same as mentioned in Professor and 3 years of experience

Age Limit:

  • Professor  - 58 Years
  • Additional Professor  - 58 Years
  • Associate Professor - 50 Years
  • Assistant Professor - 50 Years

JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Notification Download PDF

Online Application

How to Apply for JIPMER AIIMS Bibinagar Faculty Recruitment 2020

Candidates can send their application through online mode on or before 12 June 2020 (Friday) till 05.00PM. 

 

