JIPMER Recruitment 2022 for 143 Nursing Officer, JE, JAA, Steno and Other Posts, 12th Pass Apply

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research is hiring Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Technical Assistant in NTTC, Dental Mechanic, Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade 2 and Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA). Check Details Here.

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has issued the latest notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Technical Assistant in NTTC, Dental Mechanic, Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade 2 and Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) at jipmer.edu.in. Around 143 vacancies are notified under Group B and Group C Posts.

The candidates will be required to apply online for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 for which the application link will b available from 10 March to 30 March 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of JIPMER Online Application - 10 March 2022

Online Exam Date and Time for Nursing Officer, JE, Dental Mechanic - 17 April 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM

Online Exam Date and Time for Anaesthesia Technician and Stenographer - 17 April 2022 from 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

Online Exam Date and Time for JAA, MLT and Technician - 17 April 2022 from 4 PM to 05:30 PM

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 143

Group B - 121 Nursing Officer 106 Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) 12 JE Civil 1 JE Electrical 1 Technical Assistant in NTTC 1 Group C - 22 Dental Mechanic 1 JAA 13 Anaesthesia Technician 1 Stenographer Grade II 7

JIPMER Group B and Group C Salary

Nursing Officer - Rs.44,900/-

Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) - Rs.35400/-

JE - Rs.35400/-

Technical Assistant in NTTC - Rs.35400/-



Dental Mechanic - Rs.25,500/-

JAA - Rs. 19,900/-

Anaesthesia Technician - Rs.25,500/-

Stenographer Grade II - Rs.25,500/-

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Nursing Officer, JE, JAA, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification

Nursing Officer - Degree OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.

Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) - Bachelor‟s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years relevant experience.

Junior Engineer (Civil) - . Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University; and Two years‟ experience in design and engineering of Civil Projects, preferably in a Hospital environment. (OR) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute and Three years‟ experience in design and engineering of Civil Projects, preferably in a Hospital environment.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - . Graduate in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University and Two years‟ experience in Planning, execution and maintenance of electrical installations, preferably in a Hospital environment. (OR) Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute; and Three years‟ experience in Planning, execution and maintenance of electrical installations, preferably in a Hospital environment.

Technical Assistant in NTTC - Degree in Engineering in Electronics or Electrical from a recognized University / Institution or equivalent. (OR) Diploma in Engineering in Electronics or Electrical (3 Years) from a recognized Institute and Two years‟ experience in maintenance of electronic equipment.

Dental Mechanic - 12th pass with science from recognized Board. Dental Mechanic course of two years duration from a recognized Dental Institution. The course must be approved by the Dental Council of India. Experience of two years as Dental Mechanic in a hospital.

Anaesthesia Technician - Degree in Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Institution / Hospital. (OR) 1. Diploma in Anaesthesia Technology (2 years course) from a recognized Institution/Hospital. 2. One year of experience in handling Anaesthesia equipment.

Stenographer Grade II - 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University 2. Skill Test Norms

Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University. (ii) A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi only on Computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Age Limit

Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant - 35 Years

Steno - 27 years

Others - 30 years

Selection for JIPMER Group B and Group C Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

JE, Technical Assistant in NTTC, Dental Mechanic & Anaesthesia Technician - Computer Based Test

Nursing Officer, MLT, Steno, JAA - Computer Based Test and Skill Test

How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 ?

Step 1 : Registration

Step 2 :Login

Step 3 : Click “Edit” to fill out the Application Form

Step 4 : Payment of Application Fee

Step 5 :After successful payment, Take a printout/save of his/her application and keep it safe for his/her future reference.

JIPMER Application Fee:

UR / EWS - Rs.1,500 + Transaction Charges as applicable

OBC - Rs.1,500 + Transaction Charges as applicable

SC/ST - Rs.1,200 + Transaction Charges as applicable

PWBD - No Fee

JIPMER Notification Download