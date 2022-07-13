JIPMER Recruitment 2022 for 139 Nursing Officer and Other Group B, C Posts

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) will soon publish the notification for the recruitment of various Group B and Group C Posts such as Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy), X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis) and Respiratory Laboratory Technician Posts. A total of 137 vacancies are available for Group B Posts and 2 vacancies for Group C Posts.
JIMPER Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 139
|JIPMER Group B Recruitment 2022
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Total No of Posts
|
212022
|
Nursing Officer*
|
128
|
222022
|
X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy)
|
3
|
232022
|
X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis)
|
6
|
JIPMER Group C Recruitment 2022
|
242022
|
Respiratory Laboratory Technician
|
2
Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Group B and C Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Nursing Officer - Degree OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.
The candidates would be able to check the details regarding the eligibility criteria once the notification is published.
How to Apply for JIPMER Group B and C Recruitment 2022 ?
Applications should be submitted online only, Online Registration starts from 21 July 2022 tentatively.