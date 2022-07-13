JIPMER Recruitment 2022 for 139 Nursing Officer and Other Group B, C Posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research is hiring 139 Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy), X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis) and Respiratory Laboratory Technician Posts under Group C and Group B.

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) will soon publish the notification for the recruitment of various Group B and Group C Posts such as Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy), X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis) and Respiratory Laboratory Technician Posts. A total of 137 vacancies are available for Group B Posts and 2 vacancies for Group C Posts.

JIMPER Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 139

JIPMER Group B Recruitment 2022 Post Code Name of the Post Total No of Posts 212022 Nursing Officer* 128 222022 X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy) 3 232022 X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis) 6 JIPMER Group C Recruitment 2022 242022 Respiratory Laboratory Technician 2

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Group B and C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer - Degree OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.

The candidates would be able to check the details regarding the eligibility criteria once the notification is published.

How to Apply for JIPMER Group B and C Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications should be submitted online only, Online Registration starts from 21 July 2022 tentatively.