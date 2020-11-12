JIPMER Result 2020 Out for Lab Technician/Field Investigator/DEO and others Declared @jipmer.edu.in, Check DV Date

JIPMER Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has declared the Result for the Lab Technician/Field Investigator/DEO and others posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the written/interview round for these posts can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the written test and interview round for these posts under the project entitled “Phase III, Multicentre, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate Efficacy of Probiotic Supplementation for Prevention of Neonatal Sepsis in 0-2 Months old Low Birth Weight Infants in India" can check their result on the official website.

Candidates selected in the list will have to appear for the next Document Verification round to the Principal Investigator, Department of Neonatology (2nd Floor, JIPMER, Women & Children’s Hospital) on 16.11.2020 at 9.00 AM with all original certificates and one set of Xerox copies. Candidates can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

