JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for 90 Senior Resident Posts@ jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited online application for the 90 Senior Resident Posts for Puducherry and Karaikal campuses. Interested candidates can appear for written test followed by personal interview scheduled on 22/23 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including an MCI-recognized postgraduate Medical degree MD/MS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University can apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)Jobs Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

No. Admin-I/SR/1/1-2021

Dated: 01-04-2021

Important Date for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 April 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

JIPMER, Puducherry-77 Posts

Anaesthesiology & Critical Care 10

Anatomy - -2

Biochemistry -3

Dermatology (Skin & STD) -2

Emergency Medical Services -3

ENT -1

Forensic Medicine-3

General Medicine -3

General Surgery -5

Geriatric Medicine -1

Microbiology -2

Neonatology -1

Nuclear Medicine -7

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Ophthalmology-3

Orthopaedics -3

Paediatrics -2

Pathology -2

Pharmacology-1

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) -1

Physiology -5

Preventive and Social Medicine-5

Psychiatry -2

Pulmonary Medicine -5

Radiation Oncology -3

Radio-Diagnosis-4

JIPMER, Karaikal-13 Posts

Anatomy-1

Biochemistry-1

Forensic Medicine-1

General Medicine-1

General Surgery-1

Microbiology-1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-2

Orthopaedics -1

Paediatrics -1

Pathology -1

Physiology -1

Preventive and Social Medicine-1

Check details notification for details of disciplines wise post.



Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

An MCI-recognized postgraduate Medical degree MD/MS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University.

Selection Process for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

A written examination based on MCQs in the applicable subject will be conducted for all the eligible candidates. Based on the marks in the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

The weightage of written examination is 80% and that of personal interview is 20%

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can visit to the official website in a bid to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification and will have to appear for written test followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates on 22/23 April 2021 as mentioned in the notification. Check details notification for details in this regards.