Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for 90 Senior Resident Posts@ jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has  notified for the 90 Senior Resident Posts for its  Puducherry and Karaikal campuses on its official website. Check further details here.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 12:46 IST
JIPMER Senior Resident Recruitment Notification
JIPMER Senior Resident Recruitment Notification

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited online application for the 90 Senior Resident Posts for Puducherry and Karaikal campuses. Interested candidates can appear for written test followed by personal interview scheduled on 22/23 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including an MCI-recognized postgraduate Medical degree MD/MS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University can apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)Jobs Notification.

 Candidates willing to apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
No. Admin-I/SR/1/1-2021
Dated: 01-04-2021

Important Date for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 April 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
JIPMER, Puducherry-77 Posts 
Anaesthesiology & Critical Care 10
Anatomy - -2
Biochemistry -3
Dermatology (Skin & STD) -2
Emergency Medical Services -3
ENT -1
Forensic Medicine-3
General Medicine -3
General Surgery -5
Geriatric Medicine -1
Microbiology -2
Neonatology -1
Nuclear Medicine -7
Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Ophthalmology-3
Orthopaedics -3
Paediatrics -2
Pathology -2
Pharmacology-1
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) -1
Physiology -5
Preventive and Social Medicine-5
Psychiatry -2
Pulmonary Medicine -5
Radiation Oncology -3
Radio-Diagnosis-4

JIPMER,  Karaikal-13 Posts 
Anatomy-1
Biochemistry-1
Forensic Medicine-1
General Medicine-1
General Surgery-1
Microbiology-1
Obstetrics & Gynaecology-2
Orthopaedics -1
Paediatrics -1
Pathology -1
Physiology -1
Preventive and Social Medicine-1
Check details notification for details of disciplines wise post. 


Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
An MCI-recognized postgraduate Medical degree MD/MS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University.

Selection Process for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
A written examination based on MCQs in the applicable subject will be conducted for all the eligible candidates. Based on the marks in the written examination, candidates will be shortlisted for interview. 
The weightage of written examination is 80% and that of personal interview is 20%

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF

How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can visit to the official website in a bid to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification and will have to appear for written test followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates on 22/23 April 2021 as mentioned in the notification. Check details notification for details in this regards.

FAQ

What is the process to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can visit to the official website in a bid to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification and will have to appear for written test followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates on 22/23 April 2021 as mentioned in the notification.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in JIPMER Recruitment 2021?

JIPMER, Puducherry-77 Posts JIPMER, Karaikal-13 Posts

What are the Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2021?

Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 April 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2021?

An MCI-recognized postgraduate Medical degree MD/MS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University.

What are the Jobs in JIPMER Recruitment 2021?

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited online application for the 90 Senior Resident Posts for Puducherry and Karaikal campuses.

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationJIPMER Recruitment 2021 for 90 Senior Resident Posts@ jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF
Notification DateApr 6, 2021
Date Of ExamApr 23, 2021
CityPondicherry
StatePondicherry
CountryIndia
Organization JIPMER Puducherry
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next